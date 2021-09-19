'Spring Melody': Spring Hill freshman hopes to inspire others with downtown Longview mural

A downtown Longview mural painted by a Spring Hill High School freshman invites the community to experience a spring melody. Fourteen-year-old Ava Arnold painted the mural, titled “Spring Melody,” with her mother on the back wall of Texas Tire Exchange, which is at Tyler and High streets. The mural is among those commissioned by Arts!Longview to enhance the city’s cultural arts district. Ava and her mother, Wendy Arnold, painted the mural over the course of a week in August. It is among three murals that will be dedicated Oct. 7 during the next downtown ArtWalk.