Basil Hoffman, whose long career in film and television is best remembered for his portrayal of Ed Greenglass on Hill Street Blues, died Sept. 17. No details on where or cause of death were given by his manager, Brad Lemack. Hoffman appeared in more than 200 roles in TV and films. The veteran character actor was a recurring player in several series, including Hill Street Blues, Santa Barbara, Square Pegs and Courage, New Hampshire. Born in Houston, Hoffman graduated Tulane University with an economics degree, then headed to New York. He studied acting at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York,...

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO