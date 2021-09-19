Comfortable fall weather continues into the early work week
OVERNIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cool. Lo 56. Winds: Calm. MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Low Humidity. Hi 78. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Hi 77. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. What an incredible end to the weekend! We enjoyed sunshine, comfortable late-summer temps, and low humidity. We’ll keep the clear skies going tonight as high pressure dominates the northeast. It will turn a bit chilly overnight with lows dropping into the mid and potentially even lower 50s.www.abc27.com
Comments / 0