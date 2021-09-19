Comfortable fall weather continues into the early work week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We begin October with beautiful, seasonable weather and we can thank high pressure for that. We do have a little bit of patchy fog this morning along with some areas in the upper 30’s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tomorrow morning, we wake up to the same trend, fog, and chilly temperatures. The warm and dry weather continues through tomorrow with highs warmer than today and well above normal in the upper 70’s! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Enjoy tomorrow, because rain arrives Sunday and sticks around for much of next week, so if you need to get yard work done and you...

