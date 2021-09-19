CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Comfortable fall weather continues into the early work week

By Adis Juklo
abc27.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOVERNIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cool. Lo 56. Winds: Calm. MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Low Humidity. Hi 78. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Hi 77. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. What an incredible end to the weekend! We enjoyed sunshine, comfortable late-summer temps, and low humidity. We’ll keep the clear skies going tonight as high pressure dominates the northeast. It will turn a bit chilly overnight with lows dropping into the mid and potentially even lower 50s.

www.abc27.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny Skies To Kick Off October

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We begin October with beautiful, seasonable weather and we can thank high pressure for that. We do have a little bit of patchy fog this morning along with some areas in the upper 30’s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tomorrow morning, we wake up to the same trend, fog, and chilly temperatures. The warm and dry weather continues through tomorrow with highs warmer than today and well above normal in the upper 70’s! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Enjoy tomorrow, because rain arrives Sunday and sticks around for much of next week, so if you need to get yard work done and you...
abc27.com

Gorgeous weather to kick off October, next week could be damp

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Sunny & Pleasant. Hi 69. TONIGHT: Clear & Cool. Lo 49. SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. Hi 77. SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds, Evening Showers. Hi 80. Today will continue our pleasant stretch of weather as we flip the calendar to October. It will stay dry and seasonably cool this afternoon with highs near 70°. Tonight will once again offer comfortable sleeping weather with clear skies, calm winds, and lows in the upper 40s. Tomorrow will be warmer and feature lots of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The next two days look fantastic!
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Fetch
Sandy Post

Hydrologists say recent rains haven't ended Oregon drought yet

Scott Oviatt warns that another dry winter could lead to a 2022 drought sequelWhile many Oregonians in the Northwest region likely heaved a sigh of relief when rain returned last week, Scott Oviatt of the Oregon Snow Survey warns not to celebrate too quickly. "The common perception is: 'Well, it rained, so now the drought is over,'" Oviatt said. "Unfortunately, it doesn't work that way." Even with the heavy snow events that dampened much of the Hood, Sandy and Lower Deschutes region this February, Oviatt said that since March 1, there has been very little precipitation, so it's...
OREGON STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Warm Mild Fall Weather to Continue Into Early October

UNDATED -- There are no signs of below normal temperatures for the foreseeable future. Normal highs this time of year are in the mid to lower 60s, but the forecast calls for highs nearly 5 to 10 degrees warmer than that through next week. Only chances of precipitation occur Thursday...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Warm Day, Scattered Rain For The Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain showers return for the weekend. Temperatures are expected to cool a bit, but perhaps not as Fall-like as first advertised. Tonight, Increasing clouds. Isolated shower by morning with a low of 63 degrees.     Tomorrow, scattered showers. Isolated rumble of thunder with a high 80 degrees.   Scattered showers through Monday, with a smaller lingering chance on Tuesday. Temps in the 70s next week.  
CHICAGO, IL
fox46.com

Nice weather sticks around for the weekend, rain returns for the work week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The nice weather will stick around through the weekend with highs holding in the low to mid 80s under partly sunny skies. An isolated shower could pop-up this weekend as a cold front approaches from the west, but the chances are very low and most of the weekend will remain dry.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy