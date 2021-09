"Well this is how my kids sent me to the hospital," Hewitt wrote in the caption. "My belly was a big hit. 'It is said that women leave their bodies in labor… they travel to the stars to collect the souls of their babies, and return to this world together.' It was my greatest honor to go and collect you Aidan James. Now back to snuggles and resting."

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO