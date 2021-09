Benefit of facing another team when they get it, so usually as long as the weather is good and they are not running out of time (and all of these games are on Saturdays, which helps -- no need to hit the road to get students back for Monday classes), they will keep playing so both teams can try to get most of their players involved. We usually get all of our position players in and a fair number of the pitchers; this time the games are stretched out enough that all the healthy pitchers might at least get a taste of action.

BASEBALL ・ 3 HOURS AGO