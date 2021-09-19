CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Emmys' Good Lord Bird problem

By Jeva Lange
The Week
The Week
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wallowing in the television funk that I typically fall into between seasons of Succession, I decided last year to watch the screeners for a new miniseries that had appeared in my inbox: The Good Lord Bird. In the wake of the George Floyd protests over the summer, Showtime had shied...

theweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Emmys producers, host promise a 'good time' ahead of award show

Emmy Awards host Cedric the Entertainer and the show's producers promise it will be a celebration for all. But it could be much more rewarding, even historic, for some. That includes Netflix's drama "The Crown" and Apple TV+ comedy "Ted Lasso." Each is considered a frontrunner Sunday for top series honors in their respective categories, and their casts received armloads of nominations.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Actor Willie Garson Dead at 57

Willie Garson, a prolific character actor best known for his role as Stanford Blatch in the Sex and the City franchise, has passed away at the age of 57. The news was first broken in a tweet by actor Rob Morrow, and has since been confirmed by Garson's family (via TVLine). The cause of death is currently unknown at this time, although TMZ reports that the actor had been battling cancer. Garson's career spanned four decades, and also included memorable roles as Mozzie in White Collar, Ralph in Little Manhattan, Martin Lloyd in Stargate SG-1, and Gerald Hirsch on Hawaii Five-0.
TV & VIDEOS
WHIO Dayton

Emmys vow a 'good time' after bleak year; 'Crown' may rule

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Emmy Awards host Cedric the Entertainer and the show's producers promise it will be a celebration for all. But it could be much more rewarding, even historic, for some. That includes Netflix's drama "The Crown" and Apple TV+ comedy "Ted Lasso." Each is considered a...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Jenkins
Person
Michaela Coel
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Steve Mcqueen
Person
Gianni Versace
Person
Robert Daniels
Rolling Stone

Alan Sepinwall: How Do You Solve a Problem Like the 2021 Emmys?

Last year’s Emmy haul for Schitt’s Creek was a historic one, as the Pop TV comedy became the first ongoing series to ever sweep all seven of the awards — the four acting categories, plus writing, directing, and Outstanding Comedy Series — presented in the primetime telecast. Because that night’s show largely covered one genre at a time, the sweep seemed even more dominant, since the first hour or so just kept cutting to the same Toronto venue where the Schitt’s cast and crew were remotely attending the pandemic-altered ceremony. When the show’s co-creator and co-star Dan Levy won in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy category midway through this run, he looked a bit anxious, quipping, “The internet is about to turn on me, I’m so sorry.”
TV & VIDEOS
Vanity Fair

The Tragedy of Macbeth Teaser: Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand Go Full Shakespeare

Two of Hollywood’s most celebrated actors are transforming into Shakespeare’s most notorious couple. Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star in Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, a black-and-white re-imagining of William Shakespeare’s play for A24. Just days before the film has its New York Film Festival premiere on September 24, Apple released the first look at Washington and McDormand as Lord and Lady Macbeth.
MOVIES
Variety

Why #EmmysSoWhite and Persistent Sweeps Reveal Larger Problems With Emmy Voting Procedures

At Sunday’s Emmy Awards ceremony, the mood may have been #EmmysSoWhite, but the dearth of non-white winners this year is not the only critical issue the Television Academy needs to address. All award shows are at a crossroads. Viewership is declining, the wants and needs of consumers are not being heard nor understood by the industry, and the push for diversity is still met with hostility and an ignorant interpretation in some quarters in Hollywood. Awards shows, for better or worse, are the forum where we see these tensions sometimes play out in public — like the look on Kerry Washington’s face...
TV & VIDEOS
NBC News

Emmy winners 'The Crown' and 'Ted Lasso' are good — but not that good

When the Television Academy behind the Emmy Awards likes something, they really, really like it. This is the group that famously nominated Kelsey Grammer for lead actor in a comedy for almost a consecutive decade and handed the entire comedy category to “Schitt’s Creek” last year in a historic rout. This year, after the Emmys clocked its lowest audiences in history, the awards show returned with a new look, a new tone — and a lot of the same old results.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Television#Creative Arts#The Good Lord Bird#Showtime#Hbo#American Crime Story#The Los Angeles Times#Wandavision#The Washington Post#West Indian
Variety

Kathryn Hahn to Play Comedy Icon Joan Rivers in ‘The Comeback Girl,’ a Limited Series in the Works at Showtime (EXCLUSIVE)

Can we talk? Because Variety has learned Kathryn Hahn is attached to play Joan Rivers in “The Comeback Girl,” a limited series in development at Showtime, produced by Warner Bros. Television, Atlas Entertainment and Berlanti Productions. In addition to starring as Rivers, Hahn will executive produce “The Comeback Girl,” Greg Berlanti will direct and executive produce and Cosmo Carlson will write and executive produce. Carlson, a two-time Black List screenwriter (The Showrunner,” “Valedictorian”) wrote “The Comeback Girl” as a spec script. With Atlas Entertainment’s Richard Suckle and Robert Amidon, and Suckle and Carlson brought it to Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Peter Hedges’ Pandemic-Set Drama ‘The Same Storm’ to Open 2021 Austin Film Festival

Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Peter Hedges’ drama “The Same Storm” is set to open the 2021 Austin Film Festival and Writers Conference (AFF). Festival organizers announced Thursday that the pandemic-set movie starring Noma Dumezweni, Mary-Louise Parker, Sandra Oh, Elaine May, Raúl Castillo, Ato Blankson-Wood, Corey Michael Smith, Rosemarie DeWitt, Ron Livingston, and Alison Pill will lead off the 28th annual event, which runs from Oct. 21-28. AFF’s full feature film slate includes 26 world, North American and U.S. premieres, including the world premiere of filmmaker Spencer King’s “Time Now” and the U.S. premiere of “Cicada,” written and directed by Chung-ryoul Lee. Other marquee...
MOVIES
AFP

'Godfather of modern Black cinema' Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Pioneering African-American writer and director Melvin Van Peebles, whose groundbreaking 1971 film "Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song" inspired a younger generation of Black filmmakers, has died at the age of 89. "I am so saddened by the loss of my brother Melvin Van Peebles who brought independent Black cinema to the forefront with his groundbreaking film Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song," Lee wrote.
MOVIES
Variety

Hank Azaria Joins Neil LaBute’s Thriller ‘Out of the Blue’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Hank Azaria has joined the cast of writer and director Neil LaBute’s upcoming feature “Out of the Blue.” The dramatic thriller, which also stars Diane Kruger and Ray Nicholson, will wrap principal photography this week in Rhode Island. Here’s the official description: “Out of the Blue” is a contemporary tale of passion, deceit, and violence. When Connor (Nicholson) meets enigmatic beauty Marilyn (Kruger), her seductive charm transforms his dull life into a thrilling fantasy world. He plunges headlong into the adulterous affair, the ex-con with a heart of gold seemingly destined for the raven-haired trophy wife. The only hitch in their...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Roger Ebert

Birds of Paradise

There's really only one way to evaluate "Birds of Paradise," and that is this: Is it better, worse, or as good as "Center Stage"?. Every generation gets one key ballet movie. The all-time best non-documentary ballet movie is Robert Altman's 2003 "The Company," co-written by the movie's star, Neve Campbell. It is an intimate, subtle film with vivid insider details, based on her experiences as a ballet dancer. (An exquisite outdoor dance to "My Funny Valentine" in the pouring rain has a movie's worth of insight into the commitment of a ballet dance.) 1977's "The Turning Point" had great performances by Shirley MacLaine and Anne Bancroft as aging ballerinas confronting the roads not taken. That one featured sensational dancing by real-life ballet stars, including a stunning "Le Corsaire" by Mikhail Baryshnikov. But in 2000, "Center Stage" imprinted on its fans less for the dancing than for the (sorry, fans) soapy storylines about the competition between young dancers to see who will be a prima ballerina, with issues of parental pressure, perfectionist premier maîtres de ballet, eating disorders, injury, and the very rigid, even impossible standards of traditional dance companies versus experiments with more contemporary music and steps. "Birds of Paradise" is along those lines, as it tells of two American teenage girls in France, competing with others to be the one dancer selected to join the company of the Opéra national de Paris.
MOVIES
The Independent

Columbo at 50: How Peter Falk’s shambling detective became an enduring TV icon

In 1960, up-and-coming screenwriters Richard Levinson and William Link were hard at work expanding a mystery script they’d written into a full-length stage play. The story, Enough Rope, featured a detective named Columbo, a dogged, unpretentious cop modelled after Porfiry Petrovich, the shrewd magistrate from Dostoevsky’s Crime and Punishment who patiently hounds the killer until he snaps and confesses. The pair had just finished typing out a scene where Columbo interrogates a suspect and then leaves his apartment, but it ran a little short. If Levinson and Link had been using a modern word processor they might have added to...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Basil Hoffman, ‘The Artist’ and ‘Ordinary People’ Actor, Dies at 83

Basil Hoffman, who starred in the Academy Award-winning films The Artist and Ordinary People, has died. He was 83.  Hoffman died Friday, his longtime friend and personal manager Brad Lemack announced. He had more than 200 acting credits across film, television and stage. He appeared as Sloan in Ordinary People (1980) and as an auctioneer in The Artist (2011). Both dramas won best picture at the Oscars. Hoffman also had roles in the films My Favorite Year (1982), The Last Word (2017), All the President’s Men (1976) and Rio, I Love You (2014). Some of his television credits include recurring roles on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Empire

Actor Michael K Williams Dies, Aged 54

An actor with a rich, varied career and a notable presence in both drama and comedy, has died. Michael Kenneth Williams was 54. Born in 1966 in Brooklyn and raised in the Vanderveer Projects in East Flatbush, Williams' first gigs in entertainment included work as a dancer for the likes of Missy Elliot, Ginuwine, Crystal Waters, George Michael and Madonna. But that wasn't where his true passion lay, and he pursued acting, participating in several productions of the La MaMA Experimental Theatre, the prestigious National Black Theatre Company and the Theater for a New Generation directed by Mel Williams.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: Hannah Waddingham Screams With Joy Over ‘Ted Lasso’ Supporting Actress Comedy Win

Hannah Waddingham took home the Emmy Award for supporting actress in a comedy series during the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards for her role on Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso. Waddingham beat out fellow nominees Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live), Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant) and her Ted Lasso co-star Juno Temple. As she took the stage to accept her award, Waddingham screamed out in celebration of her first Emmy win as her fellow nominees and award show attendees cheered. The British actress then thanked her Ted Lasso co-star Jason Sudeikis, telling...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CinemaBlend

The Handmaid's Tale Breaks Big Emmy Record, Only It's Not A Very Good One

When The Handmaid's Tale first hit Hulu in 2017, it brought a whirlwind of popularity and awards recognition to the on-the-rise streaming service. That first season brought home eight wins from its 13 total nominations across the Primetime Emmys and Creative Arts Emmys, and it looked like Elisabeth Moss & Co. would be riding an Emmy wave for years to come. That didn't really happen though, despite the overall critical acclaim outside of awards telecasts, and the downward trend culminated in The Handmaid's Tale breaking an unfortunate record at the 2021 Primetime Emmys.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Melvin Van Peebles Dies: Iconic Filmmaker, Actor, and Novelist Was 89

Multi-hyphenate talent (director, writer, composer, actor, author) Melvin Van Peebles has died at the age of 89. The news was announced on Wednesday by The Criterion Collection and Janus Films, which shared it on behalf of the entire Van Peebles family. The “giant of American Cinema” passed away on September 21 at home with his family. Van Peebles gave American independent cinema exactly what it needed, when it needed it most: an explosive shake-up, with his unfiltered expression of Black consciousness and energetic style. The anarchic 1971 blaxploitation classic “Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song” undeniably shifted the course of American film history, and...
CELEBRITIES
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy