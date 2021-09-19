CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Aiming to Create History and Break Record Against Tottenham Hotspur

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Chelsea will create history if they beat Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel's side head across the capital from west to north London to face seventh-placed Spurs.

They've had an unbeaten start to the 2021/22 domestic campaign, winning three against Crystal Palace, Arsenal and Aston Villa, and then drawing to Liverpool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X5Ft0_0c0lmfQq00
(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Chelsea are currently in fourth place in the league and saw off Spurs in the league on the road last season, courtesy of a Jorginho penalty in the 24th minute.

But now the Blues can create history and a break a record if they claim all three points against Nuno Espirito Santo's side at the weekend.

As per the Premier League website, Chelsea have won each of their last five away league London derbies. They’ve never won six in a row on the road before in their league history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FQGJp_0c0lmfQq00
Lukaku will be eager to continue his goalscoring form.  (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel remains unsure what to expect from Spurs on Sunday, telling Chelsea TV before the match: "I don’t know because they played on Thursday evening and they had trouble with injuries so I’m not so sure who is ready to play.

"This is the moment to focus on us, we have some things to improve. We played them in pre-season, we saw that any mistake can be punished because they are so, so good in conversion and in counter-attacking with the speed and the quality to put chances into goals.

"This is the thing where we have to focus and be very, very strong to protect us from counter-attacks and be focused to not have crucial ball losses so these are the main points. From there, we have to improve details in our game to be able to win again."

  Report: Chelsea 'ready to accelerate' interest in midfielder with 'attractive proposal'

Thomas Tuchel
