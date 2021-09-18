Office Doors: A Day With Julio-César Sauceda

I have two dogs, Bubulubu and Si-Si, so I take care of them in the morning. Following that, the theater staff has a quick, 20-minute meeting designed as a check-in. During COVID, it was difficult to maintain our focus on transparency and inclusivity among our multigenerational staff and stay connected. So we brainstormed ways to connect and say, “Hey, I’m working on this. I’d like some collaboration.” It’s an opportunity to check in without it being long and drawn out. From there, we determine whether we need a larger meeting.