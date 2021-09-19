CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall premieres and Emmy Awards top this week’s TV picks

By Tribune News Service
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DON’T MISS: “73rd Emmy Awards” -- It’s TV’s big night and we have lots of questions: Can the comical soccer underdogs of “Ted Lasso,” actually experience the thrill of victory? Is “The Crown” poised to pull off a dramatic royal flush? Will Baby Yoda grace the red carpet with his presence? (Yes, please!) At least one thing appears pretty certain: Shows from streaming platforms will dominate. As for our host, let’s just hope Cedric the Entertainer lives up to his name. (5 p.m. PT; 8 p.m. ET, Sunday, CBS).

www.cleveland.com

The Hollywood Reporter

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards: TV Review

It took around five minutes for Sunday night’s Emmy Awards telecast to get awkward. We’d made it through the fairly arbitrary tribute to television scored to the late Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend.” Maybe you were amused by Rita Wilson rapping and by the TV Academy making room for Lil Dicky onstage despite ignoring Dave completely, but even if you weren’t amused, it was over quickly and it appeared that host Cedric the Entertainer wasn’t even going to do a monologue and we went straight to Seth Rogen presenting the night’s first award. “There are way too many of us in this...
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: Is David McCallum no longer a series regular?

While we know that David McCallum is going to be returning on NCIS season 19, is it going to be in a slightly different capacity? Signs suggest that this is the case. Today, CBS unveiled the first press release for the upcoming September 20 premiere and one thing caught our eye almost immediately: McCallum (who of course plays Ducky) is listed as a part of the recurring cast. Even last year, when he was in a limited number of episodes, hew as listed as a part of the regular cast. This could mean that David is no longer technically a series regular on the show.
Kankakee Daily Journal

'Our Kind of People' lands with a thud

A melodrama of class and caste, “Our Kind of People” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) takes place in the town of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, long an enclave of wealthy Black families. The soap opera has been adapted from Lawrence Otis Graham’s “Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class.”
wtae.com

ABC announces fall TV lineup and premiere dates

PITTSBURGH — Wondering when your favorite shows on WTAE Channel 4 will be back?. Here is a list of premiere dates for ABC's returning shows and new series debuting in the 2021 fall season. Mondays at 8 pm: "Dancing With the Stars" (SEASON PREMIERE SEPT. 20) Tuesdays at 10 pm:...
IndieWire

2021 Emmy Lessons: Netflix Math, FYC Deficiency, and the TV Academy Isn’t Watching Enough TV

Another Emmy season has come and gone and now all that remains is the clean-up. While crews are almost certainly still putting things back in order on the outdoor deck of LA Live, when it comes to entertainment journalists, we’re left to try and make sense of the season that was and the seasons yet to be. So through the hazy aftermath of another Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, here are the major lessons of the 2021 Emmy Awards season. Netflix Rules It was an event nearly a decade in the making but the streaming service that revolutionized television finally had their moment...
Variety

TV Ratings: NBC Wins 2020-21 Season in Adults 18-49 and Total Viewers for First Time Since 2018

NBC was officially the most-watched network in America from 2020-21. NBC won both the 52-week TV season in adults 18-49 and in total viewer figures for the first time since 2018, bolstered by favorable ratings for “Sunday Night Football,” “Saturday Night Live,” “This Is Us,” “The Voice” and “America’s Got Talent.” In total viewers, NBC’s win totaled approximately 33.6 million more hours watched than any broadcast competitor from the start of the season to its culmination (Sunday, Sept. 19). “In an era with no shortage of viewing options, the reach and impact of broadcast television is still undeniable,” said Frances Berwick, Chairman,...
The Hollywood Reporter

TV Ratings: ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Scores Top Series Debut Monday

The 2021-22 TV season opened Monday with a decidedly mixed bag for several new series and veterans NCIS and The Voice leading primetime ratings. ESPN’s Monday Night Football had a solid showing as well — and the alternate “Manning-cast” on ESPN2 more than doubled its audience from a week ago. Of the three rookies premiering Monday night, CBS’ NCIS: Hawai’i drew the largest audience (6.58 million viewers) by a sizable margin. NBC’s Ordinary Joe posted 3.9 million viewers and a 0.52 rating among adults 18-49, just edging NCIS: Hawai’i‘s 0.51 in the demo and topping NBC’s average in the time period...
Variety

‘The Conners’ Fans Cameo as Family Members in Live Season 4 Premiere Dedicated to Norm Macdonald

Live from the fictional Conner family living room in Lanford, Ill., ABC’s “Roseanne” spinoff called real-life fans while also telling a new story about navigating major relationship and other life changes, including planning a wedding. The fourth season premiere episode of “The Conners,” titled “Trucking Live in Front of a Fully Vaccinated Studio Audience,” took on a lot. The video calls to fans, which came Mark (Ames McNamara), who was working on a school project that required him to do some research with distant relatives, with the fans acting as those family members. He wanted to collect information from relatives to...
Variety

TV Ratings: Reimagined ‘Wonder Years’ Debuts on ABC, ‘Chicago’ Trio Dominates Primetime

The much-anticipated reimagined reboot of “The Wonder Years” debuted on ABC last Wednesday night during Premiere Week. The coming-of-age dramedy, starring Elisha “EJ” Williams and narrated by Don Cheadle, drew in 3.07 million viewers and a rating of 0.6 in the key, ages 18-49 demographic per Nielsen’s Live+Same Day overnight ratings. Though “The Wonder Years” tied as the highest-rated new series debut in the key demo with “FBI: International” and Fox’s new singing competition “Alter Ego,” it did not outscore NBC’s “Chicago” trio season premieres (“Med,” “Fire,” and “PD”) which often dominates its three-hour block. They attracted 6.54, 7.03 and...
Deadline

‘Black Cake’ Drama Series From Marissa Jo Cerar, Oprah Winfrey & Aaron Kaplan Ordered By Hulu

EXCLUSIVE: After a heated bidding war, Hulu has landed the drama Black Cake, from Women of the Movement creator Marissa Jo Cerar, Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment with a series order. Based on the upcoming book by Charmaine Wilkerson, Black Cake is a family drama wrapped in a murder mystery with a diverse cast of characters and a global setting. The story takes place in Jamaica, Rome, Scotland, England and Southern California. Cerar, who played a key part in putting the project together, will write the adaptation as part of her overall deal with Kapital and will serve as...
Deadline

ABC Chief Craig Erwich: “We Want To Stay In Business With Jimmy Kimmel For Many Years To Come”

Jimmy Kimmel caused the late-night gossip mill to whirl after revealing that he wasn’t sure whether he would continue hosting his nightly talk show after his current contract is up. Kimmel told Howard Stern last week that he was “vacillating” over the decision. ABC, however, is keen to keep the comedian in place, particularly as Jimmy Kimmel Live! had one of its best seasons, coming second to CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and beating NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in the 18-49 demo for the first time. Craig Erwich, President of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, told Deadline: “First of...
Boston Globe

This week’s TV: The Emmys, Ken Burns’s ‘Muhammad Ali,’ and B.J. Novak’s new series

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com. Today’s column covers Sept. 13-19. A ton of new shows are on their way. Yes, we’re on a year-round release cycle these days, as all of the TV outlets —streaming, cable, broadcast — introduce series throughout the year. But still, fall is the season of pencil sharpening and new sweaters, and it remains an especially busy time on the TV front.
Asbury Park Press

Emmys 2021: Everything to know about TV's biggest awards show

TV's biggest night comes to small screens Sunday. When Emmy nominations were announced in July by father-daughter acting duo Ron Cephas Jones ("This Is Us" and "Lisey's Story") and Jasmine Cephas Jones ("Blindspotting" and "Hamilton"), Apple TV+'s upbeat "Ted Lasso" became the first new show to receive 20 nominations in its inaugural season, besting a freshman record set by Fox's "Glee." HBO's horror drama "Lovecraft Country" received 18 nominations, shortly after it was canceled.
Cleveland.com

‘The Morning Show’s’ return and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ series finale top this week’s TV picks

DON’T MISS: “The Morning Show” — Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell return in the addictive drama series about a highly troubled morning news show. The second season picks up after the explosive events of the Season 1 finale, in which anchors Alex (Aniston) and Bradley (Witherspoon) went live on the air to expose the rampant sexual misconduct at their UBA network. Now, the “Morning Show” team is emerging from the wreckage and dealing with the fallout. Newcomers to the series include Julianna Margulies, Greta Lee, Holland Taylor and Hasan Minhaj. (Friday, Apple TV+).
wvxu.org

TV Kiese's Guide To Fall TV Dates For Series Premieres And Returning Shows

My annual fall TV guide is back and bigger than ever. Yeah, sure, with streaming services the traditional TV broadcasters' "premiere week" isn't what it once was. But when you add in new streaming series – like The Problem with Jon Stewart on Apple+ (Sept. 30), Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan on Netflix (Sept. 22) and new and returning cable series – you have a TON of television shows this fall.
GW Hatchet

A rundown of top TV shows up for the 2021 Emmy Awards

Many of us got through a long list of hit TV shows over the last year at home, but only a few series will take home the top awards this Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards. We’ve compiled our favorite nominees for best comedy, drama, variety special and limited series up for nomination. From familiar favorites like “The Crown” to breakout hits like “Ted Lasso,” here are some shows and actors you should keep an eye out for at the awards this weekend.
NBC Los Angeles

How to Watch the 2021 Emmy Awards on TV and Online

TV's biggest night is right around the corner. The ceremony, which honors the best of television, highlights the most-watched, most talked-about, binge-worthy shows that entertained us during the pandemic. A small audience made up of about 500 nominees and guests will be there in-person, while shows like "The Crown," "Top...
celebritypage.com

Get Ready To Binge! Fall TV Premiere Week Starts Tonight

The Fall 2021 TV lineup is bringing tons of exciting shows to our screens. Ariana Grande is making her debut as a coach, while John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton will also be making their returns for this season. Catch it on NBC!
