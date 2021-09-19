CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beautiful stretch of comfortable temperatures and sunshine

By Kellie McGlynn
WFMZ-TV Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMother nature certainly had some summer-like weather in store for us yesterday as the region saw high temperatures in the low to mid 80s along with dew points well into the 60s leading to a sticky feel. After the passage of a cold front, enjoy lower humidity and plenty of sun today and into the first half of the upcoming week. An entirely dry stretch of weather is expected from Sunday through Tuesday along with high temperatures in the 70s, nighttime lows in the 50s, and very comfortable dew points and humidity values. A stronger cold front later next week will bring a brief return of some higher humidity and our best chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, centered between Wednesday and Thursday. Cooler and drier weather will likely follow this front Friday into next weekend.

