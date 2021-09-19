Beautiful stretch of comfortable temperatures and sunshine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday everyone! It is another chilly start to the morning. We are waking up with temperatures in the low to mid 50s with areas along and north of I-20/59 dropping into the 40s. Probably a good idea to grab a light jacket before you walk out the door. The average low temperature for September 24th is 63°F, so we are nearly 10-15 degrees below average. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly clear thanks to high pressure across the eastern half of the United States. We are watching a weak cold front stretched across the Central U.S. today. It will likely move through our area tonight and tomorrow giving us increasing cloud cover, but no rain is associated with it. Simply too dry outside. Go ahead and grab the sunglasses and the hat today. We should see plenty of sunshine with a few clouds in the sky. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the lower 70s by noon. Highs today will end up a few degrees warmer than yesterday with most spots in the mid to upper 70s. Plan for northeast winds today at 5-10 mph. If you have any evening plans, make sure you grab a jacket. Temperatures around 7 PM will cool into the upper 60s. We’ll end up in the lower 60s by 10 PM.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO