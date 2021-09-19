CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'OhBaby a gift that keeps on giving' Samantha Akkineni on b

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 (ANI): Actor Samantha Akkineni expressed her gratitude for bagging the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Telugu) award for 'Oh! Baby' at The South Indian International Movie Awards.Taking to her Instagram Story on Sunday, the actor shared the film's poster and penned a heartfelt note filled with joy and gratitude on receiving the award held in Hyderabad a day ago.

