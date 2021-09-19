CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

Groendyke named Inbound Logistics Top 100 Trucker

By Enid News, Eagle
Enid News and Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInbound Logistics has named Groendyke Transport as a 2021 Top 100 Trucker. With headquarters in Enid, Groendyke Transport is one of the largest tank truck carriers in the nation with 40 locations nationwide servicing the United States, Canada and Mexico. Groendyke also is the only eight-time winner of National Tank Truck Carriers North American Safety Champion Award for best safety record and program in the nation, most recently won for safety efforts in 2016 and 2018.

