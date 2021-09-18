Charity Spotlight: SOUNDS Academy

ORIGIN: SOUNDS Academy began in September 2014 with 10 students and one teacher at Buchanan Music in Mesa. The students worked hard and used the community as their stage, performing at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, the Orpheum Theatre and various festivals in Phoenix. As time went by, more students signed up and got involved. Today, SOUNDS Academy is a growing nonprofit that teaches, mentors and provides musical experiences to 300 underserved youth in its school and SOLO programs. It exposes an additional 4,000 students to live performances through its Musical Access Program and Instrument “Petting Zoos.”