CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Charity Spotlight: SOUNDS Academy

By Karen Werner
frontdoorsmedia.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORIGIN: SOUNDS Academy began in September 2014 with 10 students and one teacher at Buchanan Music in Mesa. The students worked hard and used the community as their stage, performing at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, the Orpheum Theatre and various festivals in Phoenix. As time went by, more students signed up and got involved. Today, SOUNDS Academy is a growing nonprofit that teaches, mentors and provides musical experiences to 300 underserved youth in its school and SOLO programs. It exposes an additional 4,000 students to live performances through its Musical Access Program and Instrument “Petting Zoos.”

frontdoorsmedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Society
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Mesa, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Society
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Johnson
The Hill

Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe

President Biden has determined that he does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy