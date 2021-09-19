CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

EDITORIAL: United Way, Main Street, Majors deserve congratulations

By Enid News, Eagle Editorial Board
Enid News and Eagle
Enid News and Eagle
 5 days ago

THUMBS UP

Thumbs up to the United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma’s campaign kickoff event held last week.

The rally at David Allen Memorial Ballpark was free and offered a lot of activities for families.

It also served as a good way to highlight the 15 partner agencies that benefit from your United Way donations.

Those agencies cover a wide range of needs across the community. They are Booker T. Washington Community Center, Cimarron Council Boy Scouts, American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, Community Development Support Association, Denny Price Family YMCA, Garfield County Child Advocacy Council, Hedges Regional Speech & Hearing Center, Human Services Alliance of Greater Enid, Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma, Loaves & Fishes of NW OK, RSVP, Salvation Army, YWCA of Enid and Youth and Family Services of North Central Oklahoma.

THUMBS UP

Thumbs up to Main Street Enid, which has launched its annual History Makers Campaign for small business facade renovations.

The Main Street campaign supports Enid in the restoration and revitalization of commercial business fronts in the downtown area.

This year, the first $5,000 funds raised will be tripled by Edward Jones and Enid Regional Development Alliance, turning Main Street’s goal of $5,000 into $15,000 for the facade projects. Deadline for donations to count toward matching funds is Dec. 31.

“Uncovering original facades allows all of us to enjoy the historic look of our beautiful buildings, opening boarded-up windows adds new life, repainting with appropriate colors helps preserve the historic integrity and awnings add shade for increased walkability,” Main Street Enid says on its website.

Main Street Enid has done amazing work revitalizing downtown since its inception in 1994. Since then, the organization has played a role in more than $67 million spent on private reinvestments downtown. The facade renovations are just part of that.

THUMBS UP

Thumbs up to the recognition for the Enid Majors Connie Mack baseball team.

The team, which completed an undefeated season this summer by winning the Connie Mack World Series, was honored Saturday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark as part of the Cherokee Strip Celebration.

The team was coached by Kris Webb and became the first club from Oklahoma to qualify for the World Series in its 50-year history in Farmington, N.M.

In addition to the World Series title, the Majors won the South Plains Regional and Connie Mack state championship.

