Allegheny County, PA

Allegheny Co. Police Investigating Overnight Shooting In McKees Rocks

 5 days ago

By; KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting that took place early Sunday morning in McKees Rocks.

Police say 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting in the area of Locust Street near Linden Street around 1:15 a.m.

A woman arrived at an area hospital a short time later, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say she is expected to survive.

Allegheny County Police are investigating.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

CBS Pittsburgh

