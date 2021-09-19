Allegheny Co. Police Investigating Overnight Shooting In McKees Rocks

By; KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting that took place early Sunday morning in McKees Rocks.

Police say 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting in the area of Locust Street near Linden Street around 1:15 a.m.

A woman arrived at an area hospital a short time later, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say she is expected to survive.

Allegheny County Police are investigating.

