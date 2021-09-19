CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Death (or pudding) can be one lively topic of conversation

Daily Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis aging process is almost as interesting as a Nancy comic strip, only not as funny. I’m not yet 60, but Blue Plate Specials are often appealing and I qualify for senior discounts at the golf course. I’m not quite wearing knit slacks up to my chest to expose white shoes, but old man stuff is already creeping into my lifestyle.

www.lenconnect.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Tony Dow, Leave It To Beaver Star And Star Trek Director, Hospitalized

As hospitals around the world are experiencing an increase in patients due to a surge in COVID-19-related cases, Leave it To Beaver star Tony Dow has been admitted to a New York hospital with pneumonia. While Dow himself is COVID-negative, the number of beds being taken up by patients suffering from the Delta variant of COVID-19 apparently forced him to remain in the emergency room for 24 hours before they could free up a room for the former child star. His wife Lauren related the story to fans, adding that her husband is doing better and will likely be released within a week.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Remembering Michael Constantine: Actor Died at 94

Death is never easy. Even when you know the person who passed is in a better place without pain or illness, it’s never easy to lose someone important to you. When the world loses a star, it’s difficult on so many. While we might not be close family or personal friends to legendary actor Michael Constantine, it doesn’t mean that the world is not in mourning over the loss of the 94-year-old actor. His long, successful career is one that made him not only a familiar face, but a welcome one, to millions of fans, but it also made him familiar to us in so many other ways. He brought us laughter, tears, horror, joy, and so much more throughout the course of his many characters in his career, and the world is sad.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
thecomedybureau.com

Tinder Live! with Lane Moore (in LA)

Tinder Live has been named one of the best comedy shows in NYC for good reason. Produced and hosted by NYC based comedian, Lane Moore (The Onion, Brooklyn Magazine’s “50 Funniest People In Brooklyn,” former Cosmopolitan Magazine sex & relationships editor, and author of #1 bestseller, How To Be Alone: If You Want To And Even If You Don?t, praised as one of the best books of the year by The New York Times, New York Magazine, NPR, Fast Company, Marie Claire, and many others), Tinder Live is a totally improvised, anything-can-happen interactive comedy showstopper with helpful and oftentimes ridiculous Tinder tips, tricks, real-time swiping, and messaging (and sometimes even real-time phone calls with Tinder matches)! You?ll relate to Moore?s live-swiping and laugh at her reactions and find inspiration in her ridiculous, random emoji-filled messages (and sometimes even phone calls!) to would-be suitors. It?s also a great show to attend with a date.
TV & VIDEOS
blcklst.com

Page One: “The Sweet Hereafter” (1997)

Brilliant film. If you haven’t seen it, well worth the watch. You may download the screenplay here. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page of notable movie scripts from the classic era to contemporary times. Comparing them is an excellent way to study a variety of writing styles and see how professional writers start a story.
MOVIES
blcklst.com

Page One: “Tender Mercies” (1983)

Plot summary: A broken-down, middle-aged country singer gets a new wife, reaches out to his long-lost daughter, and tries to put his troubled life back together. You may download the screenplay here. FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY!. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page...
MOVIES
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Honest and tough conversations can save lives

September is National Suicide Awareness month. This topic is much more important when coupled with the traumatic stress that most of us have faced during the ongoing pandemic. One of the top 10 causes of death for Oregonians is suicide. Oregon has more deaths each year from suicide than motor vehicle accidents. There are more than 600 deaths by suicide and more than 1,800 hospitalizations due to suicide in Oregon each year. [i] The friends and family members (suicide loss survivors) left behind are forced to navigate the tragedy of loss. In many cases, suicide loss survivors are left in the dark. Too often the feelings of shame and stigma prevent them from talking openly.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Sat#Pudding#Blue Plate Specials#Covid#The Monroe News#The Daily Telegram
twobuttonsdeep.com

The Buttonista Podcast in One Minute (Video)

Oh hello again & #ThankGodItsTuesday! The BUTTONISTA in 60 Seconds is the best way to get even the slightest clue as to what you’re into when you stream the full episode on your fav podcast platform. You’re totally hooked after this, right? Right?. Don’t forget to follow @Buttonista on Twitter...
TV & VIDEOS
goodmenproject.com

Al Interviews Dr. Joyce Baptist | on the Topic of Eye Movement Desensitization & Reprocessing (EMDR) Therapy

In this episode, Al interviews Dr. Joyce Baptist, a professor in the Couple and Family Therapy Program at Kansas State University, on the topic of Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy (recorded 6-7-21). Dr. Baptist’s current work focuses on examining the efficacy of clinical interventions to mitigate suffering from traumatic childhood events using EMDR.
HEALTH
Daily Telegram

It wasn't just COVID that knocked on the door

Martin Luther King Jr. wasn’t the only one to have a dream. We all have one of those. Your value isn’t something that is placed on you by another. Your value comes from inside. YOU get to decide. MLK’s dream didn’t die with him. The beat goes on. When I...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
blcklst.com

Page One: “The Town” (2010)

Screenplay by Peter Craig and Ben Affleck & Aaron Stockard, novel by Chuck Hogan. You may download the screenplay here. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page of notable movie scripts from the classic era to contemporary times. Comparing them is an excellent way to study a variety of writing styles and see how professional writers start a story.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
blcklst.com

Page One: “The Two Popes” (2019)

You may download the screenplay here. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page of notable movie scripts from the classic era to contemporary times. Comparing them is an excellent way to study a variety of writing styles and see how professional writers start a story.
MOVIES
blcklst.com

Page One: “There Will Be Blood” (2007)

Screenplay by Paul Thomas Anderson, based on a novel by Upton Sinclair. The first lines of dialogue do not appear in the screenplay until Page Seven. If I recall from screening the movie when it was released, it’s even later than seven minutes in the movie. The opening to There Will Be Blood is a testament to the power of visual storytelling.
MOVIES
Thrive Global

What Losing a Loved One Can Teach Us About Living

Grief is a complex journey. It is a process neither linear nor easy. If you’ve experienced loss, there are many helpful resources and professionals that can support your process. But you know there is no getting over or forgetting about the one you’re grieving. Rather, there is life beyond their existence, a life marked by deep love and deep loss.
RELATIONSHIPS
skiddle.com

Karl Benjamin (FREE LIVE SHOW)

Customer reviews of Karl Benjamin (FREE LIVE SHOW) Average rating: 100% Music Venue Prices Atmosphere. Drop that s**t â?¡ï¸â?¡ï¸â?¡ï¸â?¡ï¸
MUSIC
Daily Telegram

Slices of Life: The business of busyness

"If you don’t have time for things that matter, stop doing things that don’t.” —Courtney Carver. This column is dedicated to busy, and those of us who might describe ourselves as such. We’ve all been there. Most of us are probably there right now. As far as busy goes, those...
FACEBOOK
Rolling Stone

The War on Drugs’ ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’ is Pure Bob Dylan Fan-Fiction

There are too many Bob Dylan references to count in “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” the latest arena-ready single from the War on Drugs. Some are lyrical nods to beloved songs like “Shelter From The Storm,” “It Ain’t Me Babe,” and “Standing in the Doorway.” Others are even more on-the-nose, like the moment where Adam Granduciel’s narrator gets caught up in nostalgia over a Never Ending Tour gig: “Like when we went to see Bob Dylan/We danced to ‘Desolation Row.'” But the key Dylan fan-fiction moment arrives when the first chorus hits and Lucius’ Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig join in...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy