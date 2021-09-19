CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Film Room: Slowing Down Raiders’ Pass Rush Key Today

By Jonathan Heitritter
Steelers Depot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Pittsburgh Steelers kick off their Week 2 showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders, there are several key components that Pittsburgh will have to address to put themselves in position to be successful Sunday afternoon. Alex Kozora highlighted the importance of containing TE Darren Waller, but I want to address the issue of the Raiders revamped pass rush. The Las Vegas Raiders recorded a 91.2 Pass Rush grade in Week 1 via Pro Football Focus, which ranks 1st in the NFL just ahead of Pittsburgh’s 2nd place ranking of 83.7.

