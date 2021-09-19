Film Room: Slowing Down Raiders’ Pass Rush Key Today

The Las Vegas Raiders just pulled off a miraculous overtime win against the Steelers’ AFC North division rival Baltimore Ravens on Monday night (the AFC North standings showing Steelers 1-0, Bengals 1-0, and Browns/Ravens 0-1 is an odd but welcomed sight). When looking at the stat sheet from the game, the pass catcher that jumps off the page is Darren Waller. Waller is a top tier tight end (top 3 as of right now IMHO with Travis Kelce and George Kittle, the latter possessing more blocking chops). He will require most of the attention from the Steelers’ secondary this upcoming Sunday.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO