Atlantic, VA

Tropical Storm Peter forms in Atlantic, becomes 16th named storm of 2021 hurricane season

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 5 days ago
Tropical Storm Peter is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph.

A west-northwest motion is expected to continue today. A turn to the north with a decrease in forward speed is expected beginning tomorrow.

On the forecast track, the center of Peter is currently passing north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico today and should move well east of the southeastern Bahamas during the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Additional weakening is forecast over the next several days. Peter is expected to weaken to a tropical depression by tonight and then degenerate to a remnant low by Thursday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles from the center.

As of 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 20:

Location: 19.9°N 64.7°W

Moving: WNW at 9 mph

Min pressure: 1008 mb

Max sustained winds: 40 mph

