Week 1 is in the books, which means it’s time to overreact to the Week 1 results. Packers bad! Falcons worse! Urban Meyer in over his head! Jets gonna Jets!. Week 2 probably will go a long way toward curbing our tendency to overreact. Last year in Week 1, for instance, the Browns suffered a 32-point clubbing at the hands of the Ravens but beat the Bengals in Week 2 and eventually made the playoffs for the first time in 18 years. The Buccaneers opened with a loss to the Saints but rebounded with a win over the Panthers in Week 2 and won the Super Bowl. The Patriots beat the Dolphins in Week 1 but lost to the Seahawks in Week 2 and failed to make the playoffs for just the fourth time in the Bill Belichick era. The Jets lost in Week 1 and … lost again in Week 2.

