Movie Review | ‘Blue Bayou’ hits home only so hard

By Mark Meszoros
Eureka Times-Standard
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith “Blue Bayou,” filmmaker Justin Chon is shining a light on what is a very sad situation, one many may find surprising. The drama — which he wrote, directed and stars in — is the story of a man born in another country but adopted as a child by an American family and who now faces deportation due to an unfortunate set of circumstances. (A USA Today story from December examines this issue, laying out loopholes in legislation that has allowed this situation to continue, as well as proposed bills aimed at closing those loopholes.)

State
Louisiana State
reelviews.net

Blue Bayou (United States/Canada, 2021)

U.S. immigration laws are filled with incongruities and loopholes. In Blue Bayou, writer/director/star Juston Chon addresses one of the least-known and most egregiously unfair: that a young child adopted from a foreign country, even if his/her parents are citizens, may be subject to deportation later in life if they were not properly processed after coming to the United States. In many cases, these children believe themselves to be citizens so, when ICE comes calling, the shock is understandable, especially since many have not been to their “home” country since they were infants.
POLITICS
nerdreactor.com

Blue Bayou Review: Home is Where the Heart is

After two indie dramas set within Los Angeles’ Korean-American community, actor-director Justin Chon’s new film Blue Bayou focuses on an issue that’s currently affecting thousands of immigrants. That particular issue is an immigration “loophole” that, unfortunately, remains open to this day. It’s a loophole that states that immigrants adopted by American parents don’t necessarily mean that they are American citizens. This loophole has led to thousands of adopted immigrants being deported from the only home they’ve ever known.
MOVIES
Houston Chronicle

Movie review: 'Cinderella' tries too hard to be cool

My, Cinderella has changed. Yes, she may still stay in her “own little corner” in her stepmother’s house, but that space now doubles as a workspace for an aspiring fashion designer. Of course, she must still deal with how her late father’s wife undermines her ambitions. And Cinderella still wants to go to the ball at the palace, less to meet the prince and more to promote her fashion collection.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Mare of Easttown’ Actor Sosie Bacon to Star in ‘Something’s Wrong With Rose’ for Paramount Players (EXCLUSIVE)

Sosie Bacon, who recently starred opposite Kate Winslet in the Emmy-winning HBO Max series “Mare of Easttown,” has landed her first lead role in a studio movie. The 29-year-old actor has been tapped to star as Rose in the Paramount Players film “Something’s Wrong With Rose.” Based on the short “Laura Hasn’t Slept,” the movie centers on a doctor whose mind begins to turn on her after she witnesses a horrifying occurrence. The logline reads: “After a bizarre, traumatic event involving a patient, a psychiatrist begins to experience terrifying occurrences that only she can see, and grows increasingly convinced that she’s being...
MOVIES
justjaredjr.com

Ross Butler, Harry Shum Jr & More Attend 'Blue Bayou' Premiere

Ross Butler steps out for the premiere of the new movie Blue Bayou held at DGA Theater Complex on Tuesday (September 14) in Los Angeles. The 13-year-old Shazam: Fury of the Gods actor showed his support for the upcoming film, which hits theaters THIS Friday (September 17). Also in attendance...
MOVIES
Detroit News

Review: 'Blue Bayou' drowns important issue in emotional excess

The well-intentioned but emotionally overwrought "Blue Bayou" takes an underexplored issue — the deportation of immigrant adoptees — and lays the melodrama on so thick that it's suffocating to the senses. Justin Chon writes, directs and stars in this Louisiana-set drama as Antonio LeBlanc, an adopted Korean-American tattoo artist scraping...
MOVIES
Arkansas Online

Home movies

"Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror" (TV-MA, Netflix) Who attacked the U.S. on Sept. 11, 2001, and why? What breakdowns in intelligence allowed it to happen? How did decisions at the highest levels of three administrations in the war on terror bring us to this moment? This provocative five-part documentary series features interviews with officials from U.S. presidential administrations, former CIA members, U.S. military veterans, Taliban commanders, and Afghanistan National Army soldiers, government members, warlords and civilians. Directed by Brian Knappenberger.
MOVIES
Washington Post

‘Blue Bayou’s’ immigrant tale turns from naturalism to melodrama

In “Blue Bayou,” what begins as an affectingly unfussy immigrant story centering on a New Orleans tattoo artist — brought from South Korea to the United States for adoption as a child, but without proper paperwork, and now facing deportation in his 30s, after his citizenship status comes to light — is unable to sustain its nuanced, naturalistic tone. Writer, director and star Justin Chon (“Ms. Purple”) keeps adding layer upon layer of drama — make that melodrama — to the narrative, stuffing it with filigrees of backstory and unnecessary incidents until his film ultimately climaxes, and collapses, in an implosion of emotional excess.
MOVIES
fox32chicago.com

Alicia Vikander talks new film 'Blue Bayou'

CHICAGO - Oscar Winner Alicia Vikander stars in the powerful new drama "Blue Bayou," which hits theaters around Chicago on Friday. Vikander stars as a woman whose life and family are turned upside down when her husband, through a legal technicality, is threatened with deportation. Vikander, who plays a mother...
CHICAGO, IL
Cincinnati Herald

BLUE BAYOU screening giveaway

You’re invited to an advance screening of the upcoming Focus Features film, BLUE BAYOU. Click on the link below to receive a complimentary pass. The scxreening is one Tuesday, September 14 at 7:00 PM at the Esquire Theatre. Go to https://focusfeaturesscreenings.com and enter the code: CHBB. An official selection of...
MOVIES
Newnan Times-Herald

Blue Bayou: Artful drama raises awareness

In “Blue Bayou,” a heavily-tattooed, rough and tumble man named Antonio tells his young, delicate, impressionable step-daughter Jessie that he’s her father not because he chose her, but because she chose him. Choice was not something that Antonio had as a child, but he desperately wanted Jessie to make her...
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: Emotional, Beautifully Filmed Blue Bayou Centers on Family, Immigration and Overcoming the Past

Something of a spiritual companion piece to last year’s immigrant story Minari, writer/director/star Justin Chon’s Blue Bayou is the story of a Korean-born man, Antonio LeBlanc (Chon), living in Louisiana in a dangerously unique time in American history—namely, the Trump administration, which took particular glee in deporting undocumented people who had been living in America nearly their entire lives and who believed they were citizens. In Antonio’s case, he came to America very young and was adopted by a woman who never bothered to file the proper paperwork to make him a legal citizen (which he didn’t know). So when he gets into trouble with the police as an adult, the government steps in to deport him.
IMMIGRATION
Roger Ebert

We're All Human: Justin Chon on Blue Bayou

“Blue Bayou” tells the harrowing story of an American we rarely see in film. Justin Chon’s Antonio LeBlanc, a Korean adoptee living in Louisiana, faces deportation to a country he doesn’t know after an altercation with a police officer. The possibility of being deported threatens to change the lives of his loved ones, like his wife Kathy (Alicia Vikander) and his daughter Jesse (Sydney Kowalske), whose biological father was one of the cops involved with Antonio’s incident. “Blue Bayou” follows Antonio as he faces his past and possible uncertain future with a court date looming, making choices that could help his family but also destroy their bond.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Blue Bayou: Get Ready to Tug on Those Heartstrings

Movies that center on family, and the ties that bind usually have a sweet spot. It may not be the type of movie that is hyped up even before its premiere, or even one that you would want to re-watch over and over again, but it is able to bring a different kind of comfort that is not easily found elsewhere. It can be akin to a warm cup of hot chocolate on a cold night, or someone to snuggle in bed with after a long and tiring day. Viewers searching for their next heart-tugging watch need not wait much longer. The upcoming movie, Blue Bayou, is about to unleash feels of all sorts.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Alicia Vikander Was So Nervous For One Blue Bayou Scene That She Was Literally Shaking

Did you know that Alicia Vikander is not just an exceptionally talented actor, but also has a beautiful singing voice? That’s not something that you’d necessarily be aware of from her past work, as none of the parts she has taken on have had that kind of musical component, but her performance in Justin Chon’s Blue Bayou is revelatory in that way. In a key moment in the film, her character gets on a stage and sings a rendition of the titular song – as I recently learned from an interview with Vikander, she was actually shaking prior to filming the scene.
MOVIES

