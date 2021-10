BLOOMINGTON, Ind.— (Release) In the first match for Ole Miss at the Indiana Invitational, the Rebels put their undefeated record on the line and came out victorious with a 3-1 win against Chicago State Thursday night at Wilkinson Hall. Ole Miss continues the 2021 campaign unblemished, moving to 9-0. Despite one of its lower hitting percentages of the season, Ole Miss had four with five plus kills. On the outside, Anna Bair recorded her sixth double-digit kill match of the season with 18 kills, while Kylee McLaughlin tacked on 37 assists. In the back row, Sam Burgio totaled 16 digs for her fifth match of the year with double-digit digs.

