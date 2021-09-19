CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

Supporting children

By Heather Shelton
Eureka Times-Standard
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeon’s Car Care Center, in conjunction with NAPA Auto Care Centers, were major sponsors of the recent Cruz’N Eureka event. Dale Warmuth, general manager of Leon’s Car Care Center, said, “We are thrilled that the almost annual fundraiser brought in an estimated $30,000 for the Boys and Girls Club of the Redwoods. The most important thing about this event is always the kids.” Warmuth has been a board member of the Boys and Girls Club for many years and received the Lance Madsen Champion for Youth Award in 2017. For more information about the Boys and Girls Club of the Redwoods, visit bgcredwoods.org or call 707-441-1030. Pictured are Ricky Itaas, Northern California NAPA rep.; JT Thao, manager of Eureka NAPA auto parts store; and Dale Warmuth.

