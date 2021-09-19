Marlar Wins Late Model Nationals A Historic Third Time

Mike Marlar made history at the Knoxville Raceway on Saturday as he became the first three-time winner of the Lucas Oil Late Model Nationals leading the final ten laps and outrunning Tim McCreadie to the line. McCreadie lead the first ten laps, then Thursday and Friday night winner Tyler Erb lead the next 28 and looked like he would run away with the race, but a broken rear end looked like has ended his night, but Erb caught a break as at the time his rear end broke, the mid race fuel stop happened and his crew was able to fix the car and get him back out. Erb had to start from the back and charged to an eventual 6th place finish. Up front, Marlar and McCreadie traded stints with the lead and Marlar’s pass of McCreadie down the backstretch on lap 90 was the move that was the race winning pass. For his efforts Marlar picked up $50,000 and became the first driver to ever win the Late Model Nationals three times. That event was the end of the 2021 Knoxville Raceway season, the 2022 schedule will be announced soon.