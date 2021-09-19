In remembrance

On Sept. 11, Girl Scouts from Redwood Troops 70181 and 90045 provided a color guard for the raising of the U.S. Flag at Humboldt State University to honor the victims, including first responders, of the 9/11 attack 20 years ago. Following the raising of the flag to half-staff, the girls left to run an archery clinic for younger girls as a service and then returned to retire the flag for the evening to the solemn sound of a lone bugle played by an adult volunteer Malia Josang. The Girl Scouts participating in the color guard, all vaccinated, included students from McKinleyville High School, Arcata High School, and Northcoast Preparatory Academy.