Tributes pour in for football legend Jimmy Greaves who has died aged 81

By Greg Evans
 5 days ago
Football legend Jimmy Greaves, best known for his spells with Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea and for his performances for England, has died aged 81.

The striker, who scored more than 400 goals during his career also played for West Ham United and AC Milan and is largely recognised as of the most gifted centre forwards to ever play the game.

A statement released by Tottenham said: “We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of the great Jimmy Greaves, not just Tottenham Hotspur’s record goalscorer but the finest marksman this country has ever seen. Jimmy passed away at home in the early hours of this morning aged 81.

“We extend our sincere condolences to his wife Irene, their four children, 10 grandchildren and great grandchildren.”

His astonishing feats in front of goal, speak for themselves and many of his records still stand until this day. Not only is he Tottenham’s all-time leading goalscorer with 266 goals he also holds the record for most goals scored in a single season for both Spurs and Chelsea (37 and 41 respectively).

On top of this, his 357 goals in the English top-flight is a record that still stands today and he is the only footballer post-WWII to have scored more than 40 goals in one season. His nine goals for Milan also gave him 366 goals in the top five European leagues, a record that was only surpassed in 2017 by Cristiano Ronaldo. He is also the only man to ever score six hat-tricks for England.

In terms of silverware, Greaves won the FA Cup twice with Spurs as well as the Cup Winner Cup. He also won the Italian Serie A during his single season with Milan and most importantly the 1966 World Cup with England. However, Greaves didn’t play in the final and due to the rules at the time, didn’t receive a winners medal. However, an FA-led campaign many decades later eventually saw Greaves awarded his medal by then prime minister Gordon Brown at Downing Street in June 2009.

Greaves retired from the sport in 1980 but went on to have a successful career as a television pundit and host presenting the hugely popular Saint and Greavsie alongside Liverpool and Scotland legend Ian St John, who died in March 2021.

News of his death has saddened the football world with his fellow professionals, clubs, journalists and fans paying tribute to his remarkable career and talent.

Not only was he great at scoring goals he was also good at rescuing stray dogs from football pitches.

RIP Jimmy Greaves 1940 - 2021

FanSided

The late Jimmy Greaves: A Chelsea legend for all seasons

On the day that Chelsea face Tottenham, it’s been announced that the legend Jimmy Greaves has sadly died at the age of 81. There are not many players that can be considered legends at two clubs, particularly two with such an intense rivalry, but Greaves for sure succeeded. He remains the top scorer in a season for both clubs scoring 41 for Chelsea in 1960-61 and 37 for Tottenham in 1962-63.
The Guardian

Tributes to Jimmy Greaves. Plus Chelsea, Spurs and penalties – Football Weekly

Rate, review, share on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Audioboom, Mixcloud, Acast and Stitcher, and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and email. We start the podcast by paying tribute to Jimmy Greaves, who died on Sunday at the age of 81. We discuss how he wasn’t just a goalscorer, but a scorer of great goals, and how his broadcasting on Saint & Greavsie showed that football doesn’t always need to be taken too seriously.
chatsports.com

‘He'd be spoken about in the same breath as Messi and Ronaldo’: Fans pay glowing tributes to former Tottenham and England legend Jimmy Greaves after his death at the age of 81

Fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to former Tottenham and Chelsea striker Jimmy Greaves, MBE. Spurs announced that their all-time record goalscorer and one of their greatest players in the club's history passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning at the age of 81. As...
Jimmy Greaves
Cristiano Ronaldo
Ian St John
fourfourtwo.com

Tottenham record scorer Jimmy Greaves dies at the age of 81

Former England, Tottenham and Chelsea striker Jimmy Greaves has died at the age of 81. Greaves had suffered a stroke in May 2015 which left him wheelchair-bound and with severely impaired speech. He had also suffered from alcoholism and quit drinking in 1978. In announcing the news Tottenham said Greaves...
chatsports.com

Tottenham and Chelsea fans in stirring tribute to Jimmy Greaves with minute's applause celebrating club hero... with Harry Kane calling former England striker a 'legend'

Tottenham and Chelsea fans came together and offered an emotional tribute to Jimmy Greaves, who passed away on Sunday, ahead of the two club's Premier League clash. Greaves, who died at the age of 81 after a period of illness, was regarded as England's greatest ever striker, scoring 44 goals in 57 games for his country, including six hat-tricks.
World Soccer Talk

Former England great Jimmy Greaves dies aged 81

London (AFP) – The former England striker Jimmy Greaves, one of the game’s greatest goalscorers and characters, has died aged 81, his former club Tottenham Hotspur announced on Sunday. “We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of the great Jimmy Greaves, not just Tottenham Hotspur’s record goalscorer but...
chatsports.com

Tottenham have no plans to commission a statue for Jimmy Greaves despite club legend's tragic death aged 81... with the club not backing down on memorials policy while fans ask for a lasting tribute

Tottenham have no plans to change their policy on statues, amid pleas from fans for the club to produce a lasting memorial for Jimmy Greaves. Unlike many of their Premier League rivals, Spurs have no statues of former players around the new stadium at White Hart Lane and do not intend to commission any in the near future.
Sports Illustrated

Tottenham's Emotional Tribute to Jimmy Greaves

The 1966 World Cup winner passed away in September 2021 at age 81. The legend scored more than 260 goals for Tottenham and won the FA Cup and European Cup Winners' Cup in his time in North London.
The Independent

Liverpool tackling homophobia in football, says club’s diversity manager

Liverpool have “moved the conversation forward” when it comes to addressing homophobia in football, according to the man tasked with improving inclusivity at Anfield.Rishi Jain, senior manager of equality, diversity and inclusion, admits there is no quick fix to problems of homophobia and racism in football. He believes, however, that the club have already made significant strides on the former with the help of manager Jurgen Klopp.Twice within a fortnight in August, Reds fans were condemned by the club for alleged homophobic chants directed firstly at Norwich’s on-loan Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour and then during the home game with Thomas...
The Independent

Football rumours: Andreas Christensen to stay at Chelsea after club ups offer

What the papers sayStamford Bridge seems set to be Andreas Christensen‘s home for a while longer with the announcement of a new deal expected in coming days. The Sun reports the 25-year-old defender, who was shopped around by Chelsea 18 months ago, will soon sign a £120,000 a week contract with the club after they previously offered the Denmark international less than the £78,000 weekly wage he earns now.James Rodriguez is almost out of the door at Everton according to the Daily Mail. The paper says the Colombian will soon sign with Qatari club Al Rayyan after travelling to...
AFP

Man Utd crash out of League Cup, Spurs, Chelsea advance

Manchester United crashed out of the League Cup as West Ham avenged their painful loss to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side with a 1-0 win at Old Trafford, while Chelsea and Tottenham survived penalty shoot-outs to reach the fourth round on Wednesday. It was also West Ham's first victory at Old Trafford since 2007, earning them a home tie against holders Manchester City in the last 16.
The Independent

Football rumours: Arsenal to lose Alexandre Lazette on a free

What the papers sayAlexandre Lacazette has dealt Arsenal a blow as he intends to run down his contract at the Emirates, reports the Daily Mirror. The 30-year-old will be able to enter talks with other clubs in January and move for free in the summer with Atletico Madrid among the potential suitors the paper adds.Liverpool could reignite their interest in West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, the Liverpool Echo says. Jurgen Klopp’s side were linked with a move for the £20million-rated forward in the summer. View this post on Instagram ...
