Man flown to University Hospital after motorcycle crash in Camden County

CAMDEN, Mo. (KMIZ)

One man was flown to University Hospital after Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers say he failed to go around a turn and traveled off the left side of the road. The motorcycle then overturned.

The crash, happened at 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning after 23-year-old Eric Bettis traveled off the road.

The motorcycle suffered moderate damage and Bettis was not wearing his helmet.

