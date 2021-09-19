CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camden County, MO

Man flown to University Hospital after motorcycle crash in Camden County

By Ben Fein
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04wqEH_0c0liQzz00

CAMDEN, Mo. (KMIZ)

One man was flown to University Hospital after Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers say he failed to go around a turn and traveled off the left side of the road. The motorcycle then overturned.

The crash, happened at 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning after 23-year-old Eric Bettis traveled off the road.

The motorcycle suffered moderate damage and Bettis was not wearing his helmet.

The post Man flown to University Hospital after motorcycle crash in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Patrol car involved in crash during chase in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Randolph County Sheriff's Office patrol car was damaged late Wednesday night during a chase. The crash happened just before 11:25 p.m. on private property near County Road 2355. That's about three miles east of Moberly. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Timothy D. Still, 43, of Moberly, crashed an The post Patrol car involved in crash during chase in Randolph County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Keytesville man charged after crash involving a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office patrol car

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Randolph County prosecutor has charged a Keytesville man on multiple counts after a Wednesday chase that ended in a crash involving a Randolph County Sheriff's Office patrol car. The Randolph County Sheriff's deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle at 10:45 p.m. after watching it travel over the center line The post Keytesville man charged after crash involving a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office patrol car appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Morgan County man charged with manslaughter in crash that killed motorcyclist

Morgan County prosecutors charged A. Scott Wilson, 58, of Versailles on Friday with second-degree manslaughter, causing a crash by driving on the wrong side of the road and failure to yield to an oncoming vehicle. The latter two charges are misdemeanors. The post Morgan County man charged with manslaughter in crash that killed motorcyclist appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
County
Camden County, MO
Camden County, MO
Crime & Safety
Camden County, MO
Traffic
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Camden County, MO
Accidents
Local
Missouri Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#University Hospital#Kmiz#Traffic Accident#Abc17news
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Car crashes into house in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A car crashed into a house in Columbia just before 1:45 a.m. on Monday. Three Columbia Fire Department trucks and at least one Columbia Police Department car responded to the scene along East Ash Street. According to CPD on scene, the driver lost control of the car and crashed into the house. The post Car crashes into house in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Saturday morning crash seriously injures man in Callaway Co.

CALLAWAY Co. (KMIZ) One man was seriously injured in a Saturday morning crash in Callaway County. According to the Missouri State Highway Crash Report, 24-year-old Kyle Canada was driving along Route HH, north of Airway Road in Callaway County around 1 a.m. when his car went off the road. The car then hit a fence The post Saturday morning crash seriously injures man in Callaway Co. appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Teenager seriously injured in Moniteau Co. crash that totals car

MONITEAU, Mo. (KMIZ) A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured in a crash in Moniteau County. According to the crash report, the boy was driving along Route 87 near Shalom Drive on Friday night, when the car crossed a driveway. The car then went off the left side of the road and went airborne. The car The post Teenager seriously injured in Moniteau Co. crash that totals car appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Crocker man charged in death of 8-month-old daughter; held on $1 million bond

CROCKER, Mo. (KMIZ) Pulaski County prosecutors charged a 24-year-old Crocker man in the death of his 8-month old daughter. Dillon Snider is charged with second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death and endangering the welfare of a child.  He is being held on a one-million-dollar bond The infant was found dead on the morning of The post Crocker man charged in death of 8-month-old daughter; held on $1 million bond appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CROCKER, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Weekend shooting leaves man hurt in Mexico

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mexico Public Safety Department is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt on Saturday afternoon. Police said officers responded to the 1000 block of Buchanan Street just before 1 p.m. to reports of a disturbance involving gunshots. According to the MPSD, several people started shooting at each other during an The post Weekend shooting leaves man hurt in Mexico appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Mexico Public Safety Department puts out fire at ADM Sunday morning

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mexico Public Safety Department responded to a fire at ADM Sunday morning. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a fire in the attic of a machine shed located on the south side of the plant. ADM staff had discovered the fire and were attempting to put it out when firefighters The post Mexico Public Safety Department puts out fire at ADM Sunday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Fire put out at ADM Sunday morning in Mexico

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mexico Public Safety Department responded to a fire at ADM Sunday morning. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a fire in the attic of a machine shed located on the south side of the plant. ADM staff had discovered the fire and were attempting to put it out when firefighters The post Fire put out at ADM Sunday morning in Mexico appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
WORLD
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Arkansas man seriously injured after a motorcycle wreck in Osage Beach

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) An Arkansas man was injured after a motorcycle wreck Thursday night on Highway 54. The Osage Beach Police Department responded to Eastbound Highway 54 west of Passover Road after Chester Kowolski, 55, hit the guardrail while driving a motorcycle. Kowolski was taken to Lake Regional Health System with serious injuries treatment. The post Arkansas man seriously injured after a motorcycle wreck in Osage Beach appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ARKANSAS STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Illinois man dies at Lake of the Ozarks

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Stephen Jones, 51, of Peoria, Illinois, jumped into the lake off a diving board in an unnamed cove at the 17.6 mile mark Sunday evening and didn't come back up. The Camden County coroner pronounced him dead about two hours later. The post Illinois man dies at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ILLINOIS STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Illinois man dies in Osage Beach crash

Donald Leffler of Warsaw, Illinois, tried to exit onto Key Largo from Highway 54 on his Harley-Davidson Trike when he went off the road and hit an electrical box, the Osage Beach Police Department said in a news release. Leffler was thrown from the Trike and pronounced dead at Lake Regional Hospital, police said. The post Illinois man dies in Osage Beach crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ILLINOIS STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
969K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy