CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Kentucky or Duke for Dereck Lively II? Predictions start rolling in for top recruit.

By Ben Roberts
Lexington Herald-Leader
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDereck Lively II will reveal his college decision Monday night, and Duke is now looking like it will go into the announcement as the team to beat. Lively — a 7-footer from Pennsylvania — said Friday that he would make his college announcement Monday at 6 p.m., a bit of a surprise for those in the recruiting world who thought he would wait until at least November, possibly taking some more campus visits over the next couple of months.

www.kentucky.com

Comments / 2

Related
WSAZ

Local tennis legend passes away

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s not hard to call Julie Ditty Qualls a legend when you consider her tennis achievements on the junior circuit, to high school, to college and onto the professional game. Ditty Qualls passed away at 42 years old Tuesday night. Ditty won three state championships at...
HUNTINGTON, WV
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Ohio State marching band kicks off home opener in a blunder

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday host the No. 12 Oregon Ducks in their 2021 home opener, a game that — on paper — appeared to be a premier game of Week 2. But perhaps the famous Ohio State University Marching Band needed another week of practice before the Buckeyes came home, as the band started off the season with a viral fail.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

Week 2 of the college football season is now behind us and while there weren’t many surprises, the one we had may wind up being the biggest of the season. Ohio State lost to Oregon over the weekend in a shocking upset, and that’s led ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit to make a major adjustment to his top 4.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thespun.com

Kirk Herbstreit Names The “Best Atmosphere” In College Football

Over his years as a college football analyst, Kirk Herbstreit has visited dozens of college campuses and experienced the best atmospheres that the sport has to offer. But only one could take the top spot as the best in the game. On Thursday, Herbstreit unveiled his “Herbie Award” for the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#247sports#Lively#Futurecast#The Duke Blue Devils#The Blue Devils#Team Rankings#Espn
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State drum major Austin Bowman picks himself up after fall

You can’t see too much when you’re about to make a ramp entrance at Ohio Stadium. Standing at the north end, in the shadow of the rotunda, the throng of 100,000-plus scarlet-and-gray-clad fans reveals itself gradually as you descend to field level. At top speed, it gets to you in...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Watch: Embarrassing Moment For Ohio State Drum Major

Ohio State football is hosting its first home game of the season, and for many, the first that they’ve been able to attend since the 2019 season. The Best Damn Band in the Land, the school’s beloved marching band, was also not able to attend home games last year due to COVID-19.
OHIO STATE
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit picks Ohio State's toughest Big Ten competition

Ohio State has been the Big Ten's best team for the last several years, last failing to win the conference in 2016 and winning the league in both of its seasons under Ryan Day. And ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said despite stiff competition, the Buckeyes should win the title yet again.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Week 2 was an eventful one in the college football world. Ohio State’s upset loss to Oregon highlighted the second full weekend of the 2021 college football schedule. The Buckeyes were never able to get going against the Ducks at home in Columbus, Ohio. Mario Cristobal’s team raced out to an early lead at Ohio Stadium and never looked back.
OHIO STATE
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Viral Cheerleaders Video

The two best moments from college football’s Week 2 slate came from a cat’s near-death fall at Hard Rock Stadium and a viral video from Florida State’s cheerleading squad – seriously. That’s what makes college football great, when you think about it. Sure, the games are awesome, but everything that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Indiana fans rip out entire bleacher during game against Cincinnati

The Indiana Hoosiers are having a huge game Saturday against No. 8 Cincinnati, as the Bearcats are primed for a College Football Playoff run. However, things haven’t started well for Cincy, as the Hoosiers are up 14-0 midway through the second quarter. It also seems that the Indiana student section...
INDIANA STATE
chatsports.com

Ohio State Football: 3 reasons why they should fire Kerry Coombs

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 21: Defensive Coordinator Kerry Coombs of the Ohio State Buckeyes shouts instructions to the Buckeye defense during a game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium on November 21, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) Normally, I don’t call for people’s jobs this...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy