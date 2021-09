FONDA, NY – Day one of the 2021 Fonda 200 weekend presented by Southside Beverage saw one race run along with three sets of warm-ups for all divisions. When the checkered flag fell it was Pittsfield Massachusetts driver Brett Haas winning not only his first career victory at the Fonda Speedway but also his first win of the entire 2021 racing season in the Mac Tools #55.

