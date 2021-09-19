CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

FaithLife Devotional: God is always near

By Allen Tilley Columnist
panolawatchman.com
 5 days ago

What exactly is courage? Biblical courage is a quality of mind or spirit that enables a person to meet the challenges of life with fearlessness, calmness and firmness. Courage is fear that has said its prayers, and it fights to the end. This is the type of courage the apostle...

www.panolawatchman.com

Comments / 0

Related
Belief.Net

Why Nobody Wants to Go to Church Anymore

There's one more trend I'll mention I believe is having a devastating impact on the Church and most certainly contributing to its decline. You cannot tell Millennials that your church welcomes everybody -- that all can come to Jesus -- and then, when they come, what they find are few mixed races or no mixed couples. You cannot say, "Everybody is welcome here if, by that, you really mean, so long as you're like the rest of us, straight and in a traditional family." In the words of Rachel Evans, a millennial herself and a blogger for CNN, "Having been advertised to our whole lives, we millennials have highly sensitive BS meters." In other words, be real and be yourself. If everyone is not really equally welcomed to the table at your church, stop advertising that you are open to anyone. That is not only untrue, but Millennials can see through the façade and they will not stay in such a church.
RELIGION
livingbetter50.com

Daily Devotional – Before You… Pray

Our scripture for the Daily Devotional today is taken from James 1:2-11. In business, employers look to hire people with previous experience. When decisions need to be made, experienced leaders and personnel are more likely to make good judgments for a profitable outcome. “Consider it pure joy, my brothers and...
RELIGION
lifewayresearch.com

COVID-19 Causes a Church Name Change

The pandemic forced churches across the country to make significant changes, but none were quite like the one at Stony Fork Community Church, formerly known as Outbreak Church. After enduring the impact of COVID-19 like most every other congregation, pastor Scott Carroll, along with the elders and staff of Outbreak...
RELIGION
Mashed

Unexpected Foods That Are Forbidden In The Bible

When it comes to dietary restrictions observed for religious reasons, one of the most famous might be meat-free Fridays, especially during Lent. It's a rule that's been around for a long time: Even in the Middle Ages, people were finding creative ways around it. (Beaver, anyone?) It's definitely plucked right out of the Bible, isn't it?
DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
augustachronicle.com

Father God

God in His being is self-existing. He is not dependent upon His creation. He not only has life, but He is life to His universe and has the source of all life within Himself. “In Him we live and move and have our being.” He is spirit, without form or parts. He has no physical presence except in the revelation of Himself in the person of Jesus Christ.
RELIGION
mageenews.com

God is with you

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Today, focus on the fact that He is with you. God is walking with you and guiding you. No matter what has happened, He will take what the enemy meant for evil and turn it around for your good! He always leads us where we need to be, so keep moving forward, trusting and having faith in God and His plan for you!–
RELIGION
Park Rapids Enterprise

DEVOTIONAL GUIDE: The key to the kingdom is forgiveness

Right now, in our culture, there are things that trouble us deeply. We tend to look at those who are responsible and see them as unforgivable. Be very careful about this issue!. Jesus took what we rightly deserve upon Himself on the cross. When we say things like, "I hate...
PARK RAPIDS, MN
panolawatchman.com

Focus on Faith Devotional: The burden of the cross

Jesus asked, in Mark 8:27-38, “But who do you say that I am”? Peter confesses every true disciple’s faith, “You are the Messiah” (v. 29). This one from God, the only one who has it right, tells of his suffering, rejection, and death. Those who follow must come to terms with their crosses, and other crosses shaped by the world’s sin. “Those who lose their life for my sake, and for the sake of the gospel, will save it” (v. 35). The cross that awaited him shaped Jesus’ life and mission. Anyone who wants to save one’s life must be willing to lose one’s own.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewish#Gentiles
gcu.edu

Weekly Devotional: Treasures in Heaven

“Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moths and vermin destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where moths and vermin do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” – Matthew 6:19-21, NIV.
PHOENIX, AZ
dicksonpost.com

Weekly Devotional: The road is narrow

“Mine eyes shall be upon the faithful of the land, that they may dwell with me: he that walketh in a perfect way, he shall serve me.” (Psalm 101:6) The story was told about a king who lived up high in a mountainous region. He advertised for the position of a horse and carriage driver. He needed to get his commodities up the mountain and his words down to the townspeople. The road was narrow and very treacherous.
RELIGION
Orange Leader

FAITH: A time for family devotion is now

Week 11) Devotion – A firm and dependable foundation of committed care. To what level do we have devotion? Is our devotion conditional? Does our devotion help build the assurance in our family that when times get tough, we’re there? Does our devotion have the reputation that our care for our love ones is committed? Is our devotion that which develops a sense of belonging and connection?
ORANGE, TX
byu.edu

Devotional: Lifelong Conversion

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints delivered Tuesday's devotional address. He spoke on how lifelong conversion produces authentic happiness. “The best way to become a lifelong convert is to engage with the doctrine of Christ. The...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Desiring God

Devote Yourself to Faithfulness

If you’re a Christian, no doubt you highly value God’s faithfulness, the precious reality “that what God [has] promised, he [is] able to perform” (Romans 4:21 NASB). You believe that Christ upholds the entire cosmos “by the word of his power” (Hebrews 1:3). Therefore, all of reality, not to mention your eternal future, literally depends on God being true to his word.
RELIGION
kduz.com

Monday Morning Devotional – Rest For Your Soul

Your Monday morning devotional this week is presented by Vicar Hans Petersen of River of Hope Lutheran Church of Hutchinson and is presented by the Hutchinson Ecumenical Ministerial Association. Today’s devotional is entitled “Rest For Your Soul.”
HUTCHINSON, MN
sportsspectrum.com

Daily Devotional: Monday, September 13 - Restoring Hope

“My soul is downcast within me: therefore I will remember you from the land of the Jordan, the heights of Hermon — from Mount Mizar.” — Psalm 42:6. Charlie finished weed-eating his yard and watched the sunset. As he saw the sun sinking lower and lower until it was dark, he thought about his large debts and his small bank account. His wife, Betsy, was inside with a terrible cough and she had lost her ability to taste or smell. The medicine was helping some, but he was praying for his wife and others in the community. His heart sank, just like the setting sun.
RELIGION
restorationnewsmedia.com

Weekly devotional: We are no longer separated

Ephesians 2:12-13 (ESV) “Remember that you were at that time separated from Christ, alienated from t... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
RELIGION
apppicker.com

Bible Verses: Daily Devotional Wallpapers & Quotes

Bible Verses: is a very small app. It only takes up 4.9 MB of space and works smoothly. When you first open the app, you'll be taken to a menu which will enable you to browse the verses by their theme, new additions, or the most popular ones. Categories include...
RELIGION
gcu.edu

Weekly Devotional: Sharing Your Faith Story

“But in your hearts revere Christ as Lord. Always be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope that you have. But do this with gentleness and respect” — 1 Peter 3:15, NIV. Christians have something that is very valuable in...
PHOENIX, AZ
Spencer Evening World

Daily Devotional: A Grandmother’s Legacy

The Lord said, “Keep these words that I am commanding you today in your heart. Recite them to your children and talk about them when you are at home and when you are away, when you lie down and when you rise.” - Deuteronomy 6:6-7 (NRSV) Deuteronomy 6:4-9 Over 60...
RELIGION
Rogersville Review

Always Right, Sometimes Wrong: Who is God Part 2, The Sprituality of God

(A brief description of the Attributes of God.) God is Spirit in His essence or nature. But His spiritual nature is unlike any other in His creation. He created man with a spiritual nature but man is not like God. And when men die, they do not become angels but they will exist forever in an embodied state with spatial and chronological limitations.
ROGERSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy