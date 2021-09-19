CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What will Elijah Mitchell’s encore be as 49ers’ latest running back phenom?

By Cam Inman
Paradise Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA — Elijah Mitchell heads into his 49ers’ encore well aware he is not a one-man band, nor a one-game wonder. After rushing for 104 yards in the season-opening win at Detroit, Mitchell doled out compliments to others during this past week’s practices at The Greenbrier. Spreading that goodwill is...

NBC Sports

49ers sign Eagles training camp castoff running back

An Eagles training camp running back is returning to Philly this weekend. But not as an Eagle. The 49ers on Tuesday signed Eagles castoff Kerryon Johnson to replace another one-time Eagles training camp running back, Raheem Mostert. The 49ers placed Mostert on Injured Reserve Tuesday with a season-ending knee injury suffered on opening day against the Lions in Detroit. The Eagles claimed Johnson on waivers from the Lions on May 7, and he spent training camp here before getting released with an injury settlement on Aug. 17. Johnson also had a knee injury. Johnson played in the Eagles’ preseason opener against the Steelers on Aug. 12 and had two carries for 12 yards. In three seasons with the Lions, Johnson rushed for 1,225 yards and a 4.3 average and caught 61 passes for 527 yards. Mostert spent 2015 training camp with the Eagles, piling up 157 rushing yards on 39 carries and 194 more yards on 14 receptions. After stints with the Dolphins, Ravens, Browns, Jets and Bears, he finally found a home with the 49ers. He’s been hurt much of his career but among running backs with at least 250 career carries, his 5.67 rushing average is 3rd-highest in NFL history, behind Skeets Quinlan, who played for the Rams in the 1950s (5.87), and Hall of Fame Marion Motley (5.70), who played for the Browns in the 1940s and 1950s. Mostert ran for 220 yards in the 2019 NFC Championship Game against the Packers.
NFL
Sporting News

What Raheem Mostert's knee injury means for 49ers, Trey Sermon, Elijah Mitchell & fantasy football owners

Raheem Mostert missed half the 2020 NFL season with an ankle injury. Now, it appears he will miss half the 2021 season because of another leg injury. Mostert carried the ball twice for 20 yards during the 49ers' 41-33 win over the Lions in Week 1. After that, he exited the game and was initially ruled questionable to return with a knee injury. He was later ruled out.
NFL
NJ.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts throws more dirt on Carson Wentz era with electric performance in Week 1 win over Falcons | QB report card

ATLANTA -- Jalen Hurts needed just seven plays Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons to show Eagles fans that this year will be different. The polarizing starting quarterback wasted little time displaying his dual-threat ability in the 32-6 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as he completed all four of his first-series passes, ran for a first down and tossed a beautiful bucket-pass touchdown to first-round pick DeVonta Smith.
NFL
CBS Minnesota

Can The 0-2 Vikings Turn Things Around? Here’s What Team History Says

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Vikings are off to an 0-2 start, and in typical Vikings fashion, both losses were excruciating. This is one of 14 0-2 starts in Vikings history, and that’s without counting the 0-2-1 start in 1966. So, where did those 14 other teams end up? Do the Vikings have a chance to turn things around and make a playoff run? The bad news is, across those 14 seasons, only one team ended up making the playoffs. The 2008 Vikings, coached by Brad Childress and quarterbacked (mainly) by Gus Frerotte, rebounded to finish 10-6 and win the NFC North. They...
NFL
KPEL 96.5

Erath, UL Ragin’ Cajun Alum Elijah Mitchell Shines in NFL Debut

Former Erath Bobcat and Louisiana Ragin' Cajun standout Elijah Mitchell was phenomenal for the San Francisco 49ers in his NFL debut on Sunday. The former 1st Team All-Sun Belt standout rushed for 104 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown. NFL scouts followed Mitchell's senior season at UL throughout 2020.
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Week 2 early Waiver Wire: Did Elijah Mitchell, Mark Ingram emerge as must-add running backs?

When it comes to the information we're looking for as Fantasy football players, there's no week more important than Week 1, because we get more actionable information this week than any other week. We go from knowing very little about how players are going to be used -- or, at the very least, a lot less than we usually like to think we know -- in the preseason to finally having some actual, concrete information.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Elijah Mitchell, Top Fantasy Waiver-Wire RBs to Add After Raheem Mostert's Injury

Fantasy football managers who have Raheem Mostert on their rosters received some distressing news Monday. Because of that, there's no time like the present to look toward the waiver wire for a replacement. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Monday that Mostert is going on injured reserve because...
NFL
ESPN

Fantasy fallout: Deebo Samuel is for real, Elijah Mitchell is 'for now'

Nobody has a more stacked lineup of fantasy analysts and NFL team reporters than ESPN. It's the rare "backfield by committee" that is actually a good thing for fantasy football managers. Every Tuesday, Mike Triplett will ask our NFL Nation reporters a series of burning questions about the weekend's biggest...
NFL
49erswebzone

Watch 49ers rookie RB Elijah Mitchell’s first NFL touchdown

109 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Francisco 49ers rookie running back Elijah Mitchell capped off the team's third drive of its season opener with a 38-yard touchdown run. The score gave the Bay Area squad a 14-7 lead over the home-team Detroit Lions.
NFL
Paradise Post

49ers’ breakout back: Will sixth-round rookie Mitchell get starting shot?

LEWISBURG, W.V. — Rookie Elijah Mitchell is on pace for a 1,768-yard rushing season. What’s actually fair to expect, however, from a sixth-round rookie who completed the 49ers’ draft class?. Mitchell, history says, will get a chance to parlay his 104-yard debut into a consistent role as the 49ers’ starting...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Elijah Mitchell: Must-Add After Week 1 Usage in Kyle Shanahan’s Offense

If, three hours before kickoff, I told you that a San Francisco running back would carry the ball 19 times for 104 yards and a touchdown, which one would you guess it was? Probably not 2021 sixth-round pick Elijah Mitchell. But after Trey Sermon was a last-minute healthy scratch and Raheem Mostert sustained a knee injury in the first quarter, the backfield duties were left to Mitchell and JaMycal Hasty.
NFL
FanSided

San Francisco 49ers: Elijah Mitchell makes history in debut

San Francisco 49ers rookie running back Elijah Mitchell made history in his NFL debut against the Detroit Lions on Sunday with a big performance. After trading a bunch of draft picks to move up for Trey Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft and taking one of college football’s hottest players in 2020 — Trey Sermon — one might have assumed that it would be one of those two guys making NFL rookie history in week one for the San Francisco 49ers if anyone was going to do it.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Elijah Mitchell expected to ‘carry the load’ out of the backfield for 49ers

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell is expected to “carry the load” out of the backfield for San Francisco today vs. Philadelphia. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Expect Trey Sermon to be active for this game, and for he and JaMycal Hasty to...
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell is this week’s most-added player in fantasy football

147 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers have lost running back Raheem Mostert for the season. On Sunday, his knee injury against the Detroit Lions thrust rookie Elijah Mitchell into the spotlight. Mitchell delivered an impressive 104 rushing yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. It was a performance that earned him a Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week nomination.
NFL
Paradise Post

49ers at Eagles injury report: Armstead, Kinlaw look good to go

WHITE SULFUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — The aftermath of an injury-riddled season opener means the 49ers (1-0) won’t be at full strength in Sunday’s visit to the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0). Linebacker Dre Greenlaw’s core-muscle surgery will keep him out and eventually make him the third starter to go on Injured Reserve...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Elijah Mitchell Fantasy Analysis: Was your waiver claim on 49ers RB worth it?

With the first week of the NFL and fantasy football season in the books, standout performers like San Francisco 49ers rookie RB Elijah Mitchell will be hot names for managers placing waiver wire claims in preparation for Week 2. But does Mitchell’s play on Sunday indicate a trend fantasy managers should jump on, banking on future success?
NFL

