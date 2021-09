Sushiswap price analysis is bullish for today. SUSHI/USD saw further downside over the last 24 hours. SUSHI/USD will need to exceed the local resistance at $10.35. The price analysis of Sushiswap is favorable for now, as the market has retraced to the $10 mark in the last 24 hours and has indicated resistance to more losses. As a result, we anticipate that SUSHI/USD will reverse and recoup some of its losses later today.

