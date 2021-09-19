CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

The US must decide its future Afghan policy [column]

By JOHN CURTIS For LNP
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Sept. 11, 2001, I watched with growing alarm as the U.S. search for Osama bin Laden morphed into a nation-building mission in Afghanistan. From the outset, it was apparent that we had forgotten lessons learned the hard way in Vietnam, and ignored or discounted the experience of Afghanistan’s previous invaders, most recently the Soviet Union. Now we must decide what our future policy should be with respect to Afghanistan and the Taliban.

