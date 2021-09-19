Southwest Airlines found success with free booze, arm wrestling, and go-go boots - take a look at the 50-year-old airline's full history

How gratifying to see British Airways operating weekly between Heathrow and two islands in the mid-Atlantic Azores next summer – the Portuguese islands comprise a magical archipelago.Yet those flights will not be continuing west. I suspect BA customers on either side of the Atlantic are more interested in whether the full complement of links will return when the coronavirus pandemic is finally deemed to be over.The “full year results announcement” from IAG is dated 28 February 2020, but it seems from a different age.“Quarter 4 was strong with an operating profit of €765m,” reported the British Airways parent company. That...

