Alan Mullery, Ossie Ardiles and Micky Hazard lead tributes to Jimmy Greaves

Tottenham greats Alan Mullery, Ossie Ardiles and Micky Hazard hailed “the best goalscorer to ever play” and “our hero” Jimmy Greaves as tributes poured in following the death of the former England Spurs and Chelsea striker.

Greaves, who died at home on Sunday morning aged 81, suffered a stroke in May 2015 which had left him wheelchair-bound and with severely impaired speech. He had struggled with alcoholism and quit drinking in 1978.

His former Spurs team-mate Mullery told Sky Sports: “I am at Brighton looking at the pitch and can picture Jimmy on the field, side-footing the ball past the keeper. He was a wonderful, wonderful footballer, the best goalscorer to ever play.

“He had to play (in an era) to stop people kicking lumps out of him, scored goals for fun, you’d be irritated that he’d not touched the ball and then bang, back in the net.

“I just don’t know how much more I can give to say he was the best goalscorer I have ever seen.”

Greaves spent a season with AC Milan between his prolific careers with Chelsea and then Tottenham.

Mullery added: “I don’t think you can get more famous, everywhere I go, I was in Italy and someone said to me ‘Jimmy Greaves, great scorer’, he was only there a year!

He was the best goalscorer I have ever seen

Alan Mullery on Sky Sports News

“Everywhere he went he scored goals, you’d get no players like that today.”

Former Tottenham midfielder Hazard tweeted: “Today we lost our greatest Jimmy Greaves.

“Words cannot explain how I feel and my thoughts and prayers go out to his wonderful family.

“Heaven has gained our hero and what a Spurs team we have up there. Rest in (peace) my friend, Jimmy you are simply the greatest Spur ever.”

Ardiles, who played for Spurs throughout the 1980s, tweeted: “RIP Jimmy. Great player, great man. Very funny. Humble. Jimmy epitomises what Spurs is: “To dare is to do”… “When you come to meet the great goalscorer in heaven it matters not if you win or lose but how you played the game”.

“My prayers and thoughts with his family and friends.”

Tottenham hailed Greaves’ goal return for the club during a successful near-decade at White Hart Lane.

“Throughout his wonderful playing career, Jimmy’s strike rate was phenomenal,” the club tweeted. “His Spurs return was 266 goals in 379 appearances between 1961 and 1970 – 220 goals in 321 league games, 32 goals in 36 FA Cup ties, five in just eight League Cup ties and nine in 14 European matches.”

Two of Greaves’ former clubs, Spurs and Chelsea, face each other in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea added their own tribute when they tweeted: “Everyone at Chelsea Football Club is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the great Jimmy Greaves.”

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Reacting to his death on Sky Sports News, former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara said: “We are going to be able to witness that (grief) today, everyone will see it, and an amazing round of applause for him.

“It’s not easy to build a legacy at a club, Jimmy was an icon, football legend, Spurs have been very lucky to have such a great player as part of their club.

“A truly sad day to have lost someone so great. He is definitely a legend.”

A member of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning squad, although he did not feature in the final victory over West Germany, Greaves scored 44 goals across 57 senior appearances for the Three Lions.

The England team tweeted: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jimmy Greaves at the age of 81.

“Jimmy was part of our (World Cup)-winning squad and scored a remarkable 44 goals in 57 games for the #ThreeLions.

“All of our thoughts are with his family, friends and former clubs.”

England manager Gareth Southgate said on the Football Association website: “Jimmy Greaves was someone who was admired by all who love football, regardless of club allegiances.

“I was privileged to be able to meet Jimmy’s family last year at Tottenham Hotspur as the club marked his 80th birthday. My thoughts are with them and I know the entire game will mourn his passing.

“Jimmy certainly deserves inclusion in any list of England’s best players, given his status as one of our greatest goalscorers and his part in our 1966 World Cup success.

“We will pay tribute to his memory at our home match with Hungary at Wembley Stadium next month. His place in our history will never be forgotten.”

Current England captain Harry Kane tweeted: “RIP Jimmy Greaves. A true legend and one of the great goalscorers. Thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Alan Shearer, another prolific former England striker, tweeted: “RIP Legend. Goals Goals, Goals. A remarkable goal scorer.”

West Ham issued a statement which read: “Everyone at West Ham United has been extremely saddened by the news that legendary striker Jimmy Greaves passed away this morning at the age of 81.

“A member of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning squad, the prolific goalscorer spent two seasons with the Hammers towards the end of his illustrious playing career, scoring 13 goals in 40 appearances, including two on a memorable debut at Manchester City in March 1970.

“There will be a minute’s applause ahead of KO today (against Manchester United) at London Stadium, while players will also wear black armbands in tribute to Jimmy.”

FanSided

The late Jimmy Greaves: A Chelsea legend for all seasons

On the day that Chelsea face Tottenham, it’s been announced that the legend Jimmy Greaves has sadly died at the age of 81. There are not many players that can be considered legends at two clubs, particularly two with such an intense rivalry, but Greaves for sure succeeded. He remains the top scorer in a season for both clubs scoring 41 for Chelsea in 1960-61 and 37 for Tottenham in 1962-63.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Tributes to Jimmy Greaves. Plus Chelsea, Spurs and penalties – Football Weekly

Rate, review, share on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Audioboom, Mixcloud, Acast and Stitcher, and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and email. We start the podcast by paying tribute to Jimmy Greaves, who died on Sunday at the age of 81. We discuss how he wasn’t just a goalscorer, but a scorer of great goals, and how his broadcasting on Saint & Greavsie showed that football doesn’t always need to be taken too seriously.
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Jimmy Greaves, England’s most lethal striker

London (AFP) – Injury denied him a role in England’s greatest triumph, but Jimmy Greaves, who died on Sunday aged 81, will be remembered as one of the most prolific strikers in English football history. With 366 goals in 528 top-flight appearances for Chelsea, AC Milan, Tottenham and West Ham,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Tottenham and Chelsea fans in stirring tribute to Jimmy Greaves with minute's applause celebrating club hero... with Harry Kane calling former England striker a 'legend'

Tottenham and Chelsea fans came together and offered an emotional tribute to Jimmy Greaves, who passed away on Sunday, ahead of the two club's Premier League clash. Greaves, who died at the age of 81 after a period of illness, was regarded as England's greatest ever striker, scoring 44 goals in 57 games for his country, including six hat-tricks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fearless Jimmy Greaves lived for the power and beauty of goals

There were lots of things said about Jimmy Greaves. Some claimed he was lazy. Others suggested that he was a “natural” goalscorer, as if you could be born with that exceptional talent. There were even people who criticised the striker, saying “all he did was score goals”.All he did was score goals. Let that sink in. It is the game’s primary skill and some were prepared to use it as criticism of Greaves – or at the very least as a backhanded compliment.There was an element of truth in the assertion. The east Londoner was a stripped-down predator. Everything he...
SOCCER
