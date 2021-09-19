CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne Rooney admits 'heartbreak' for Derby staff after administration announcement

By Max Cooper
90min.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWayne Rooney has admitted that Derby County's administration is 'heartbreaking', as he fears for the number of staff members that will lose their jobs amid the cut-backs. The Rams look set to be handed a 12-point deduction for entering administration, while they could also receive further punishment for previous breaches of spending regulations. That would leave Derby rooted to the bottom of the Championship table, as well as creating plenty of off-field uncertainty for employees.

