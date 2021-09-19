Wayne Rooney admits 'heartbreak' for Derby staff after administration announcement
Wayne Rooney has admitted that Derby County's administration is 'heartbreaking', as he fears for the number of staff members that will lose their jobs amid the cut-backs. The Rams look set to be handed a 12-point deduction for entering administration, while they could also receive further punishment for previous breaches of spending regulations. That would leave Derby rooted to the bottom of the Championship table, as well as creating plenty of off-field uncertainty for employees.www.90min.com
