Liverpool are joint-top of the Premier League after defeating Leeds United 3-0 at Elland Road.Mo Salah was put through by Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 20th minute to score the opener and his 100th Premier League goal. The Reds continued to make chances but they couldn’t convert them and headed into the break 1-0 up.In the second half a corner, earned by Sadio Mane and Salah, ended in Fabinho doubling their lead as he took a touch, smashed it home and it stood after a VAR check.Leeds then went down to 10 men as Harvey Elliott was injured in a heavy...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO