CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

Volleyball Goes 1-1 in Two Saturday Matches to Conclude Bengal Challenge

Buffalo State Athletics
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y.— The Buffalo State dropped a hard-fought five set match against Alfred University, before defeating Wells College in four sets to earn a split of the Saturday matches of the 2021 Buffalo State Bengal Challenge. The Bengals finished the tournament at 2-1 after a three-set sweep of Houghton on Friday night. Liz Schultheis (Holley, NY/Brockport) and Samantha Coakley (Lockport, NY/Lockport) were named to the All-Tournament Team for their performances throughout the weekend.

buffalostateathletics.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

A late draft of an election audit that will be presented Friday to the Arizona state Senate will confirm that President Biden carried Maricopa County during the 2020 election, and by a wider margin than the final certified results showed. The report, compiled by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, leaked...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holley, NY
City
Getzville, NY
City
Clarence Center, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Lockport, NY
City
Ransomville, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
City
Elma, NY
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Goes 1#Wells College#The Buffalo State#The All Tournament Team#Sports Arena#Solvay#Saxons#Ny N#Morgan Adams#Express#Medaille
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy