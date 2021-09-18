Volleyball Goes 1-1 in Two Saturday Matches to Conclude Bengal Challenge

BUFFALO, N.Y.— The Buffalo State dropped a hard-fought five set match against Alfred University, before defeating Wells College in four sets to earn a split of the Saturday matches of the 2021 Buffalo State Bengal Challenge. The Bengals finished the tournament at 2-1 after a three-set sweep of Houghton on Friday night. Liz Schultheis (Holley, NY/Brockport) and Samantha Coakley (Lockport, NY/Lockport) were named to the All-Tournament Team for their performances throughout the weekend.