The devil in Andrew Johnson

By Barry Alfonso
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“THE FAILED PROMISE: RECONSTRUCTION, FREDERICK DOUGLASS, AND THE IMPEACHMENT OF ANDREW JOHNSON”. W.W. Norton & Company ($26.95) Battles over voting rights and the meaning of citizenship. Reckless political speech that leads to bloody riots. The impeachment trial of a pugnacious president. It sounds like headlines from the last few years – in fact, these are the events captured in “The Failed Promise: Reconstruction, Frederick Douglass, and the Impeachment of Andrew Johnson,” a fresh take on the racial and political turmoil that followed the Civil War. Author Robert S. Levine uses the intersecting lives of two American leaders to probe the underlying issues of the era. In the process, he highlights struggles that continue into the present day.

