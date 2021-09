WORLD PREMIERE: "Professor Jekyll and Miss Hyde" Theatre Berk presents a modern female-driven twist on the classic tale. Live on stage this November. Everyone remembers their first Time-Based Art Festival (TBA). I know I do. It has punctuated significant moments in my life over the last decade that I’ve been living in the Pacific Northwest. As the autumn equinox creeps closer on the calendar, my anticipation starts to set in. For me, TBA often not only distinctly marks the beginning of the end of summer, but the start of a week-plus-long intensive experience in seeing some of the most stimulating, fun, and challenging performances in present-day contemporary art.

