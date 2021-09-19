Red Flag Warning issued for Lake Isabella, North Kings River, Sequoia Kings by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-19 11:34:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-19 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lake Isabella; North Kings River; Sequoia Kings; Tehachapi Area .A low pressure system will bring gusty winds along with low relative humidities to areas with already dry fuels this afternoon and this evening, increasing fire weather risks. A RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 593, 594, 595, AND 596 * AFFECTED AREA...Sierra Nevada from San Joaquin River southward through Tehachapi area. * WIND...Sustained northwest winds 25 to 35 mph, with gusts near 45 mph possible. * HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity values will range from the single digits to the mid teens. * IMPACTS...The combination of parched fuels, gusty winds, and low humidities increases chances of rapid fire spread and dangerous fire behavior. Outdoor burning is not recommended.