Flash Flood Warning issued for Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-19 05:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-19 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Jackson FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR WESTERN JACKSON COUNTY At 544 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen over the last hour and a half. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Scottsboro, Hollywood, Powell, Skyline, Gurley, Section, Woodville, Pleasant Groves, Hytop, Dutton, Langston, Paint Rock, Larkinsville, Lim Rock, Trenton, Hollytree, Princeton, Estillfork, Garth and Larkin. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov
