Flash Flood Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 21:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 18:36:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Friday morning by around 930 AM EDT. Target Area: Johnson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana Youngs Creek at Amity. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River at Seymour. .Recent heavy rains have led to minor flooding along Youngs Creek near Amity, and along the East Fork of the White River near Seymour. Flooding at these locations is expected to end by Friday evening. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Youngs Creek at Amity. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 8:15 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 9.3 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM EDT Thursday was 9.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 3.3 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Johnson County Roads 350 S and 400 S west of US 31 are closed by flood waters. Upstream in Youngs Creek watershed, flooding of city of Franklin parks with flood waters possibly 3 feet deep in some areas. CR 200 N at CR 75 W on northwest side of Franklin and CR 250 S west of US 31 closed by high water. Amity ditch is out of its banks.

JOHNSON COUNTY, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO