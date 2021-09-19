CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, AL

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-19 05:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-19 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Jackson FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR WESTERN JACKSON COUNTY At 544 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen over the last hour and a half. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Scottsboro, Hollywood, Powell, Skyline, Gurley, Section, Woodville, Pleasant Groves, Hytop, Dutton, Langston, Paint Rock, Larkinsville, Lim Rock, Trenton, Hollytree, Princeton, Estillfork, Garth and Larkin. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 21:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dorchester COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Coastal Flood Advisory will expire at 10 PM EDT this evening.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fairfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 02:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fairfield FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 245 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR FAIRFIELD COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 09:14:00 Expires: 2021-09-24 11:15:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Guam The National Weather Service in Tiyan has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Guam Island in the Marianas * Until 1115 AM ChST. * At 914 AM ChST, The public has reported heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Dededo, Tamuning, Yigo, Mangilao, Chalan Pago-Ordot, Barrigada, Yona, Hagatna Heights, Andersen AFB, Talofofo, Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Sinajana, Inarajan, Asan, Merizo, Piti, Santa Rita and Umatac. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 00:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING High tide has passed and flooding is no longer expected.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 11:28:00 Expires: 2021-09-24 14:30:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Guam The National Weather Service in Tiyan has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Guam Island in the Marianas * Until 230 PM ChST. * At 1128 AM ChST, Automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 3 hours. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 3 HOURS
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 04:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-25 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: Berrien BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Wave heights of 3 to 6 feet with periods of 5 to 7 seconds will generate strong currents through Saturday. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte county. In Michigan, Berrien county. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 04:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Porter BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Lingering high wave action and dangerous currents expected at Porter county beaches. * WHERE...Porter County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#Doppler
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Delaware; Sullivan Locally Dense Fog This Morning Rain showers moved out the area overnight, leading to clearing skies and ideal conditions for locally dense fog to develop. The fog will be most dense in river valleys across the Catskills and Poconos, and along the Delaware River. Visibility may be reduced to less than a quarter of a mile at times. The fog will lift and burn off between 8 AM and 9 AM. Commuters should take care and drive a little slower this morning.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ashtabula Lakeshore, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 05:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Ashtabula Lakeshore; Lake BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie County. In Ohio, Lake and Ashtabula Lakeshore Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Corson, Dewey, Jones, Stanley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-24 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Corson; Dewey; Jones; Stanley FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Corson, Dewey, Stanley and Jones. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity will be supportive of rapid fire growth. Any fires could become difficult to control and suppress.
CORSON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Glades by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 10:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Move indoors and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Glades A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Glades County through 1100 PM EDT At 1016 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a funnel cloud over Lakeport, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Moore Haven, Lakeport, Palmdale, Brighton Seminole Reservation, Ortona, Indian Prairie Canal Mouth and Lake Hicpochee. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GLADES COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Lawrence, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 21:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Friday morning by around 930 AM EDT. Target Area: Jackson; Lawrence; Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana Youngs Creek at Amity. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River at Seymour. .Recent heavy rains have led to minor flooding along Youngs Creek near Amity, and along the East Fork of the White River near Seymour. Flooding at these locations is expected to end by Friday evening. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the East Fork White River at Seymour. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 7:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 12.0 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.0 feet just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Significant agricultural lands begins to flood. High water affects some local roads.
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fairfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 23:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fairfield The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Fairfield County in southern Connecticut * Until 245 AM EDT. * At 1137 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.75 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bridgeport, Stamford, Norwalk, Danbury, Milford, Shelton, Southbury, New Canaan, Sherman, Newtown, Fairfield, Greenwich, Stratford, Trumbull, Westport, Ridgefield, Darien, Monroe, Bethel and Wilton. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.75-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 05:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Huron River Near Hamburg affecting Livingston County. Rouge River At Detroit affecting Wayne County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Rouge River At Detroit. * Until further notice. * At 4:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 15.7 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hendry by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Hendry The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Glades County in southern Florida North Central Hendry County in southern Florida * Until 1245 AM EDT. * At 1045 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Clewiston, Moore Haven, Lakeport and Lake Hicpochee.
HENDRY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Cuyahoga by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 05:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Cuyahoga BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Cuyahoga County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 05:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Livingston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Huron River Near Hamburg affecting Livingston County. Rouge River At Detroit affecting Wayne County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Huron River Near Hamburg. * Until further notice. * At 4:15 AM EDT Friday the stage was 6.6 feet. * Flood stage is 6.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 7.2 feet early Sunday afternoon.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 21:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 18:36:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Friday morning by around 930 AM EDT. Target Area: Johnson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana Youngs Creek at Amity. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River at Seymour. .Recent heavy rains have led to minor flooding along Youngs Creek near Amity, and along the East Fork of the White River near Seymour. Flooding at these locations is expected to end by Friday evening. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Youngs Creek at Amity. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 8:15 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 9.3 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM EDT Thursday was 9.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 3.3 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Johnson County Roads 350 S and 400 S west of US 31 are closed by flood waters. Upstream in Youngs Creek watershed, flooding of city of Franklin parks with flood waters possibly 3 feet deep in some areas. CR 200 N at CR 75 W on northwest side of Franklin and CR 250 S west of US 31 closed by high water. Amity ditch is out of its banks.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 05:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Huron River Near Hamburg affecting Livingston County. Rouge River At Detroit affecting Wayne County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Rouge River At Detroit. * Until further notice. * At 4:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 15.7 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI

