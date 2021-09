Forspoken is easily one of the most unique and exciting games coming from Square Enix, and if you weren’t excited already, you will be after checking out the new trailer revealed during the PlayStation Showcase 2021. We see foul-mouthed protagonist Frey (played by Ella Balinska) stumbling into the new world of Athia, tons of gorgeous action, including a battle against what may be the game’s Big Bad. Oh, and yes, we have a release window now too, and it’s not too far off! Check out the trailer for yourself, below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO