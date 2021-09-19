Every Zodiac Sign Will Embrace The Shift To Fall In Their Own Unique Way
After a hot, romantic summer that made your made your heart beat so much faster comes a far more contemplative season. Autumn is a time to pause and take stock of the abundance in your life. You’ve created a lot during summer, the season of manifestation and self-expression. It’s during fall that you’re meant to harvest all that you’ve brought into being. In a sense, the upcoming season is about gratitude, and helping you honor your success is how the fall equinox 2021 will affect your zodiac sign.www.elitedaily.com
