Caroline Lucas backs climate protests that blocked M25 because of ‘existential crisis’

Green MP Caroline Lucas has backed the climate emergency protests that blocked the M25 motorway, saying they are justified by the government’s failure to act.

Ms Lucas said she would prefer direct action “closer” to people in power, such as in Downing Street or at the Treasury.

But she refused to criticise the protesters, saying: “In extreme situations, it’s reasonable to take extreme actions – and that is what has driven these protesters to do that.”

The former Green party leader was quizzed amid expectations that a radical new protest group – an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion – will target Britain’s motorways for many weeks.

Insulate Britain is thought to want to send dozens of its activists to prison to coincide with the Cop26 summit in Glasgow – and those arrested for occupying the M25 went back to block it again after release.

Asked if she would join the protests if invited, Ms Lucas told Sky News : “I fully understand why protesters have felt driven to something more dramatic”, accusing ministers of “ignoring” less disruptive protests.

“We face an existential crisis and emergency and we need to take emergency action,” she said.

