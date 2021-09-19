CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Caroline Lucas backs climate protests that blocked M25 because of ‘existential crisis’

By Rob Merrick
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zkk6d_0c0lb1wQ00

Green MP Caroline Lucas has backed the climate emergency protests that blocked the M25 motorway, saying they are justified by the government’s failure to act.

Ms Lucas said she would prefer direct action “closer” to people in power, such as in Downing Street or at the Treasury.

But she refused to criticise the protesters, saying: “In extreme situations, it’s reasonable to take extreme actions – and that is what has driven these protesters to do that.”

The former Green party leader was quizzed amid expectations that a radical new protest group – an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion – will target Britain’s motorways for many weeks.

Insulate Britain is thought to want to send dozens of its activists to prison to coincide with the Cop26 summit in Glasgow – and those arrested for occupying the M25 went back to block it again after release.

Asked if she would join the protests if invited, Ms Lucas told Sky News : “I fully understand why protesters have felt driven to something more dramatic”, accusing ministers of “ignoring” less disruptive protests.

“We face an existential crisis and emergency and we need to take emergency action,” she said.

more follows

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Protesters block several M25 junctions as police arrests at least 74 activists

Protesters demanding government action on home insulation blocked four junctions of the M25, leading to dozens of arrests during Monday's morning commute. Activists from Insulate Britain sat on the road holding banners at several junctions on the UK's busiest motorway. The diversions and road closures caused traffic chaos as people...
PROTESTS
Telegraph

'Cut motorway speed limit so we can block road', demand M25 protesters

Protesters have asked for the motorway speed limit to be cut to accommodate their demonstrations ahead of further action on the M25 on Monday. Members of Insulate Britain brought chaos to the motorway last week, blocking it on three separate occasions. They have vowed to return to the M25 from...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

‘London is at a crossroads’: Sadiq Khan calls for climate action as millions face soaring heat and floods

The climate crisis is one of the biggest challenges facing London with millions already at risk from soaring temperatures and worsening floods, Sadiq Khan will say today.In a major address ahead of Cop26, the pivotal summit taking place in Glasgow, the London mayor will warn that “time is running out” to get the world on track for meeting the Paris Agreement goals and urge the government to show climate leadership.Nearly half of London’s hospitals, one in five schools and a quarter of the city’s rail stations are already at risk of flooding, according to City Hall analysis.And, if temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caroline Lucas
The Independent

PM Morrison says Melbourne anti-lockdown protesters should be 'ashamed' for actions at war memorial

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called the actions of protestors on Wednesday at Melbourne’s Shrine of Remembrance “disgusting.”More than 200 people were arrested after an intense stand-off between protestors and police at the war memorial. Two police officers were also struck in the head with bottles while one was admitted to hospital with chest pains.Mr Morrison, speaking from Washington DC said that the Shrine was a “sacred site and not a place of protest.”He added that the conduct of protesters was “disgraceful” adding that “it  was disrespectful and it dishonoured those Australians who have made the sacrifice and I...
AUSTRALIA
BBC

M25 protests: Insulate Britain block junctions again

Parts of the M25 were brought to a standstill as climate change protesters sat in the middle of the road and blocked traffic for the second time in a week. Activists from Insulate Britain targeted junctions in Hertfordshire and Surrey. Police have arrested dozens of people.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Existential Crisis#Climate#Protest Riot#Treasury#Green Party#Sky News
BBC

M25 climate protest: Aerials show long traffic queues as junctions blocked

M25 climate protest: Aerials show long traffic queues as junctions blocked. Climate change protesters have blocked some M25 junctions demanding government action on home insulation. Footage filmed from a helicopter shows long queues of traffic on Monday morning. Police said a number of arrests had been made, but protest group...
PROTESTS
Telegraph

Who are the M25 protesters blocking the motorway?

Climate change activists have been causing huge disruption after blocking the M25 motorway. On Monday, protesters demanding government action on home insulation blocked four junctions of the M25, leading to dozens of arrests during the morning commute. The activists, from Insulate Britain, sat on the road holding banners at several...
TRAFFIC
The Guardian

Climate protesters arrested after blocking M25 junctions in rush hour

Dozens of environmental protesters have been arrested after they blocked junctions off London’s orbital motorway during the morning rush hour causing long delays. Members of the protest group Insulate Britain, which calls for the UK government to fully fund an overhaul of insulation of all homes in Britain by 2030, blocked the M25 at a number of junctions, clashing with motorists.
PROTESTS
Shropshire Star

Shapps demands police remove climate protesters blocking M25

Police made a number of arrests on Friday as Insulate Britain again targeted the motorway. Climate protesters have blocked the M25 for a third time in a week as the Transport Secretary demanded “swift action” by police to clear the road. Junctions three, at Swanley in Kent, nine at Leatherhead...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
Shropshire Star

Dozens arrested as protesters cause major delays by blocking M25 junctions

Police said several junctions were affected by the protesters calling for better insulation in homes. Climate protesters caused major delays by blocking five junctions on the UK’s busiest motorway during rush hour on Monday morning. Dozens of people were arrested following the demonstrations to demand Government action on home insulation.
PROTESTS
Shropshire Star

Patel criticises ‘selfish’ M25 climate protesters as police appeal for footage

Surrey Police appealed for footage to track down more activists while the Home Secretary criticised their ‘guerrilla tactics’. Home Secretary Priti Patel has criticised “selfish” climate protesters who brought traffic to a halt on the M25 while police are appealing for footage of the demonstration. Protesters from the Insulate Britain...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Dangerous moment M25 climate protesters jump in front of traffic

Terrifying footage shows the moment Insulate Britain protesters jumped in front of M25 traffic on the fifth day of demonstrations on Britain’s busiest road. The climate activists were filmed blocking traffic near junction 10 in Surrey, with drivers having to brake quickly to avoid hitting them. Police said 23 arrests...
PROTESTS
The Independent

'Grow up': UK's Johnson says world must face climate change

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell world leaders at the United Nations that humanity has to “grow up” and tackle climate change, saying humans must stop trashing the planet like a teenager on a bender.Johnson is due to host a major United Nations climate summit in Glasgow Scotland in six weeks’ time. He is using a trip to the U.N. General Assembly in New York to press governments for tougher emissions-cutting targets and more money to help poor countries clean up their economies.In a speech to the General Assembly on Wednesday, he'll say it’s now or never...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

254K+
Followers
113K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy