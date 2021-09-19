Saratoga County sex offender pleads guilty to child pornography charges
ALBANY, N.Y. — Zachary L. Duchesne, 25, of Stillwater, pleaded guilty to seven counts of transportation of child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. Duchesne admitted to using a Dropbox account to store, possess, and view images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, between Dec. 26, 2017, and June 23, 2019. He admitted to periodically transferring child pornography videos into his Dropbox account, and to using the stored child pornography as a form of “currency” to trade with other people.www.saratogian.com
Comments / 0