Sunday Snap Judgments and Big 12 Power Rankings

By Chris Anderson
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 season continues on! Week Three is over, and The Big 12 Conference had a mixed bag of results in what was the final non-conference game for many of the teams. Just like we have each of the last few seasons, we'll give a weekly breakdown of what we watched across the league. We'll talk The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly before getting to our Actually Accomplished Rankings. Keep in mind, it's still early in the season, and teams faced a wide variety of opponents. There will be plenty of movement in the weeks to come. Take a look below, and share your thoughts in the comments.

