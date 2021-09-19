Russo's New York Pizzeria Set To Open in Clovis

Russo's New York Pizzeria, the only authentic New York-style, Italian restaurant, and pizzeria franchise concept, is set to open its first location in the Fresno market later this year. The restaurant is located at 1845 Herndon Ave, Ste. C Clovis, Ca 93611 will feature the restaurant's updated casual dining layout that includes an open-pizza concept station for guests to watch Russo's chefs prepare their hand-tossed pizzas and homemade meals fresh from scratch. The new design also allows the convenience for guests to choose take-out or delivery. This will be the first of five locations in development that is scheduled for the Fresno market by Don & Katharina Haines.