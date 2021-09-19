CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Death (or pudding) can be one lively topic of conversation

Monroe Evening News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis aging process is almost as interesting as a Nancy comic strip, only not as funny. I’m not yet 60, but Blue Plate Specials are often appealing and I qualify for senior discounts at the golf course. I’m not quite wearing knit slacks up to my chest to expose white shoes, but old man stuff is already creeping into my lifestyle.

www.monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Divorce docs show Johnny Depp was ‘abandoned’ by ‘mean’ mom as a teen

Newly unearthed court documents show Johnny Depp was abandoned by his “mean” mom as a teen. In 1981 court papers, which until now had been buried in court archives, between Betty Sue Depp and the actor’s father John Depp — who divorced in 1978 when he was 15 — it is claimed her son was “emancipated and self-supporting”.
RELATIONSHIPS
TVOvermind

Remembering Michael Constantine: Actor Died at 94

Death is never easy. Even when you know the person who passed is in a better place without pain or illness, it’s never easy to lose someone important to you. When the world loses a star, it’s difficult on so many. While we might not be close family or personal friends to legendary actor Michael Constantine, it doesn’t mean that the world is not in mourning over the loss of the 94-year-old actor. His long, successful career is one that made him not only a familiar face, but a welcome one, to millions of fans, but it also made him familiar to us in so many other ways. He brought us laughter, tears, horror, joy, and so much more throughout the course of his many characters in his career, and the world is sad.
CELEBRITIES
East Bay

A conversation with the team behind Bristol Porchfest (PODCAST)

Host Kevin Centazzo, aka Kevin from Bristol, speaks with Bristol Porchfest Co-Chair Nancy Kellner and Co-Technical Director Joe Caron on the highly popular event coming to downtown Bristol this Sunday. Click below to hear the Podcast Sponsored by Seabra Foods in Bristol:. Learn about:. Porchfest’s history;. Why you should attend...
FESTIVAL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
thecomedybureau.com

Tinder Live! with Lane Moore (in LA)

Tinder Live has been named one of the best comedy shows in NYC for good reason. Produced and hosted by NYC based comedian, Lane Moore (The Onion, Brooklyn Magazine’s “50 Funniest People In Brooklyn,” former Cosmopolitan Magazine sex & relationships editor, and author of #1 bestseller, How To Be Alone: If You Want To And Even If You Don?t, praised as one of the best books of the year by The New York Times, New York Magazine, NPR, Fast Company, Marie Claire, and many others), Tinder Live is a totally improvised, anything-can-happen interactive comedy showstopper with helpful and oftentimes ridiculous Tinder tips, tricks, real-time swiping, and messaging (and sometimes even real-time phone calls with Tinder matches)! You?ll relate to Moore?s live-swiping and laugh at her reactions and find inspiration in her ridiculous, random emoji-filled messages (and sometimes even phone calls!) to would-be suitors. It?s also a great show to attend with a date.
TV & VIDEOS
blcklst.com

Page One: “The Sweet Hereafter” (1997)

Brilliant film. If you haven’t seen it, well worth the watch. You may download the screenplay here. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page of notable movie scripts from the classic era to contemporary times. Comparing them is an excellent way to study a variety of writing styles and see how professional writers start a story.
MOVIES
blcklst.com

Page One: “Syriana” (2005)

Screenplay by Stephen Gaghan, based on a book by Robert Baer. Note that introduction of the story’s Protagonist: Bob Baer:. nondescript, he could be anything, a salesman, a high- school teacher. His face is ever-changing and his eyes. miss nothing. Bob is the only American in the place and. still...
MOVIES
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Honest and tough conversations can save lives

September is National Suicide Awareness month. This topic is much more important when coupled with the traumatic stress that most of us have faced during the ongoing pandemic. One of the top 10 causes of death for Oregonians is suicide. Oregon has more deaths each year from suicide than motor vehicle accidents. There are more than 600 deaths by suicide and more than 1,800 hospitalizations due to suicide in Oregon each year. [i] The friends and family members (suicide loss survivors) left behind are forced to navigate the tragedy of loss. In many cases, suicide loss survivors are left in the dark. Too often the feelings of shame and stigma prevent them from talking openly.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Sat#Pudding#Blue Plate Specials#Covid#The Monroe News#The Daily Telegram
blcklst.com

Page One: “Tender Mercies” (1983)

Plot summary: A broken-down, middle-aged country singer gets a new wife, reaches out to his long-lost daughter, and tries to put his troubled life back together. You may download the screenplay here. FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY!. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page...
MOVIES
twobuttonsdeep.com

The Buttonista Podcast in One Minute (Video)

Oh hello again & #ThankGodItsTuesday! The BUTTONISTA in 60 Seconds is the best way to get even the slightest clue as to what you’re into when you stream the full episode on your fav podcast platform. You’re totally hooked after this, right? Right?. Don’t forget to follow @Buttonista on Twitter...
TV & VIDEOS
blcklst.com

Page One: “The Town” (2010)

Screenplay by Peter Craig and Ben Affleck & Aaron Stockard, novel by Chuck Hogan. You may download the screenplay here. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page of notable movie scripts from the classic era to contemporary times. Comparing them is an excellent way to study a variety of writing styles and see how professional writers start a story.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
blcklst.com

Page One: “There Will Be Blood” (2007)

Screenplay by Paul Thomas Anderson, based on a novel by Upton Sinclair. The first lines of dialogue do not appear in the screenplay until Page Seven. If I recall from screening the movie when it was released, it’s even later than seven minutes in the movie. The opening to There Will Be Blood is a testament to the power of visual storytelling.
MOVIES
skiddle.com

Karl Benjamin (FREE LIVE SHOW)

Customer reviews of Karl Benjamin (FREE LIVE SHOW) Average rating: 100% Music Venue Prices Atmosphere. Drop that s**t â?¡ï¸â?¡ï¸â?¡ï¸â?¡ï¸
MUSIC
uiowa.edu

Trans Health & Medical Care: Where We Are, Where We Came From: A (Virtual) Obermann Conversation

Surfacing in the mid-twentieth century yet shrouded in social stigma, transgender medicine is now a rapidly growing medical field. In this virtual Obermann Conversation, UI alum and Michigan State University professor stef shuster will share findings from their new book, Trans Medicine (NYU Press, 2021) in discussion with Dr. Katie Imborek, co-founder of UIHC's LGBTQ Clinic, and community archivist and PhD candidate Aiden Bettine, whose work creates and demands gender-affirming community spaces.
HEALTH SERVICES
Monroe Evening News

IN THE BOOKS / Over 2,500 people attend 8th Monroe Pop Fest

Gary Pillette says there were no major hiccups during last weekend's Monroe Pop Fest, despite the fact that it was the popular pop culture convention's return after having been cancelled in 2020 due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Over 2,500 people attended the two-day event held Sept. 17...
MONROE, MI
Fox News

Brian Laundrie reportedly shared cryptic messages on Pinterest

Gabby Petito’s missing boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, apparently shared cryptic and foreboding images and messages on Pinterest – including one last month that read: "Don’t try to find me. I have finally escaped my ‘master’s’ wicked clutches," according to a report. The 23-year-old, who has been named a person of interest...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy