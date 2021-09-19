CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Meet the Authors: John Thorndike, David Stebenne making in-person appearances

By Subscribe
Columbus Dispatch
 5 days ago

• John Thorndike: In “The Last of his Mind: A Year in the Shadow of Alzheimer’s,” Thorndike recalls the final year in the life of his father, Joe Thorndike, who was the former managing editor of LIFE magazine. The memoir, first published in 2009, has been reissued with a new introduction that discusses the toll of Alzheimer’s, which Joe Thorndike suffered, and a reader’s guide. The event is free and will be held in-person at 7 p.m.Sept. 22, at Gramercy Books, 2424 E. Main St., Bexley. Those wishing to attend should be vaccinated and wear masks during the event. To register, go to www.eventbrite.com or www.gramercybooksbexley.com.

www.dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
southernminn.com

Meet author Lisa Wysocky

For a lively discussion and signing on books and writing, check out the St. Peter Public Library 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28. Lisa is the author of the award-winning "Cat Enright" cozy equestrian mysteries, now optioned for film and television. Other titles include: "Front of the Class" (with Brad Cohen), now a Hallmark movie; "Walking on Eggshells" (with Lisa Chapman, daughter of Dog the Bounty Hunter); and "Hidden Girl" (with Shyima Hall), a Junior Library Guild selection.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
greensboro.com

Author Margaret Atwood reschedules UNCG appearance

GREENSBORO — Canadian author Margaret Atwood has postponed her planned appearance at UNCG from Sept. 24 to Feb. 6. Atwood has canceled all United States appearances through October 2021 because of COVID-19 concerns. She was scheduled to open the 2021-2022 University Concert and Lecture Series on Sept. 24 with an...
GREENSBORO, NC
Bakersfield Californian

Author to discuss memoir writing at Writers of Kern meeting

Memoir is a unique form of writing that can be tricky for some. Author Henry Barajas will share more about his process with the Writers of Kern at its next meeting, which will be held online Saturday. A Latinx author from Tucson, Ariz., Barajas is the author of "La Voz...
KERN COUNTY, CA
wemagazineforwomen.com

Meet Aimée Brender and Susan Brender Authors

Aimée Brender and Susan Brender are the authors of Fear is Better Dressed in Polka Dots – 2 Sisters Get Creative in a Time of Crisis. This is therr story. Aimée, a pattern designer by trade, is an artistic, funny, caring, optimistic realist, and a daydreamer since childhood. She is cautious, restrained, and responsible, a follower of rules, and a worrier by nature. Susan, an English major with a mixed bag of a career history, is an unruly, irreverent, tattooed, rebellious, atheist, who is ironically, both romantic and cynical. She is a raw, sometimes loud, pseudo-intellectual yogi, black cat lover, and the owner of a broken heart. Together they make up Aimée and Sue – Sisters Say Stuff, a newly formed creative collaboration.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life#Gramercy Books#Ohio Wesleyan University
Hutchinson News

Kansas Authors Club to meet virtually Saturday

If you want to understand the process of getting a book ready to print, then join the Kansas Authors Club this Saturday, September 25 at 1:30 PM (CST) on Zoom. Heidi Unruh, developmental editor & writing coach; and Gina Laiso, book consultant & designer; will share their skill sets with writers interested in authoring a book.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Petoskey News-Review

Local author shares bond with late Henry David Thoreau

Mary Agria shares a literary bond with Henry David Thoreau. Both writers lean in close to observe and share their knowledge of nature, from seed to bud to foliage. But while Thoreau’s catalog is largely finite now (he died in 1862), Agria’s record continues to bloom, most recently with “An Itinerant Gardener’s Book of Days.”
GARDENING
Mining Journal

Knitting guild to meet in person

MARQUETTE — The UP North Knitting Guild has returned to in-person group knitting. Its first meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the lower level of Peter White Public Library, room No. 1. “We have an entire years worth of adventures to share, like how was...
MARQUETTE, MI
fashionweekdaily.com

A Fashionable Tale! Meet The Author Of ‘The Yellow Suitcase’

Gather around; it’s story time. And this tale has it all—fashion, laughter, love, and heartbreak. The Yellow Suitcase, by first-time author L.W. Clark, is a fictionalized account of Alyssa, a determined Eastern European immigrant who’s seduced by the glamour of the New York City fashion industry. Despite multiple roadblocks and adversity, the protagonist makes waves in the Big Apple while learning who she is in the world. The Daily got the inside scoop from Clark on what it was like to put some of her real-life experiences to paper, and to hear whether we’ll be seeing more of Alyssa in the future.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Storm Lake Times

Make trash puppets with David Walker

Learn how to create puppets out of your recycling! Come to Witter Gallery Saturday, Sept 25 from 9-11 a.m. for this class. Instructor is David Grant Walker. To register email [email protected] Cost is $7. All participants will be asked to bring their clean recycling to the class. Please call the gallery at 732-3400 for more information or email [email protected]
DESIGN
thisis50.com

The Making Of A Great Musician, John Walsh

With a successful album and fan base from all around the world, John Walsh reaffirms that his job as a musician is extremely important, not only for him but also for the society he lives in. This enthusiasm to serve society with the best kind of music is what turned John into a great musician.
MUSIC
Black Enterprise

Exclusive: Meet Miasha Coleman, The Bestselling Author/Filmmaker Making Millions Turning Pain Into Passion Projects, And A ‘Secret Society’ Sequel Teaser

As the creator of the best-selling book turned highly-rated Amazon Prime movie Secret Society, Miasha Coleman has enjoyed a career that most authors can only dream of. But after landing a six-figure book deal with Simon & Schuster, a movie deal with Amazon Prime, and receiving over 5,000 five-star reviews from viewers, Coleman says everyone can “just stay tuned” for what else she has in store.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Columbus Dispatch

Kristin Greenberg takes over as director of Upper Arlington Historical Society

The Upper Arlington Historical Society's new executive director hopes to bolster community engagement and education about local history through the organization's evolving schedule of events. Kristin Greenberg became executive director of the UA Historical Society on Sept. 16 after volunteering for the organization since 2015 and spending the past three...
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
Columbus Dispatch

Netflix's 'Monsters Inside' Tells the Story of Billy Milligan

The sensational saga of Billy Milligan has long intrigued filmmakers. James Cameron flirted with it for several years. Leonardo DiCaprio wanted to produce and star in a film about it. But theatrical plans never came to fruition—that is, until now. On Wednesday, Sept. 22, Netflix debuted "Monsters Inside: The 24...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Dispatch

How the Columbus Cultural Orchestra is trying to diversify classical music

As a music educator, Stephen Spottswood has noticed a troubling trend through the years. “I’ve been teaching inner-city students for 10 or 11 years,” said Spottswood, a 29-year-old native of Silver Spring, Maryland, who moved to Columbus in 2011 to attend Capital University. Trained as a violist and violinist, he currently teaches in Reynoldsburg City Schools.
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Dispatch

Behind-the-scenes: Filmmakers tap Dispatch archives for Netflix Billy Milligan documentary

Forty-four years ago, when Columbus man Billy Milligan was charged with a series of gruesome crimes and mounted a novel defense, the case was front-page news in The Dispatch. In 1977, Milligan, who was born in Miami Beach, Florida, but spent much of his youth in Lancaster, was accused of kidnapping, robbing and raping three women not far from the campus of Ohio State University. At trial, Milligan presented evidence that he suffered from multiple-personality disorder and that, in his mind, the crimes had been committed by alternate personalities — namely, Ragen, a 23-year-old Yugoslavian man; and Adalana, a 19-year-old woman.
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Dispatch

In Black and White podcast: Columbus artist Queen Brooks reflects on career, artistry

In Black and White podcast hosts Dr. Terrance Dean and Scot Kirk talk to Columbus artist Queen Brooks about her most recent works, which were inspired by the pandemic and by the current social and political turmoil in the United States.Brooks — whose works comprise drawings, paintings, print making and mixed media — said she wants to create pieces that foster hope in these troubled times. She also reflects on her career as an artist, and why she finds inspiration in the talents of today's younger artists.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy