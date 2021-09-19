CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Two Afghans who trekked to France have lessons for evacuees

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — One slept on the streets of Paris, the other in a massive makeshift migrant camp in northern France. Nassrullah Youssoufi and Abdul Wali were among more than 1 million refugees and migrants who reached Europe in 2015. The two Afghans don’t know each other, but they share a fear-driven past: escaping their homeland on foot, bus, train or ferry and landing in a new country where they had no rights, not even the right to stay.

BBC

Refugee councillor wants warm welcome for Afghans

A councillor who escaped terror in Uganda during the reign of Idi Amin wants his town to do all it can to welcome refugees from Afghanistan. Swindon Borough Council member Vijay Manro was a refugee himself, escaping Uganda in 1972 with his family. Recalling the hospitality they were shown in...
IMMIGRATION
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban 'show' at UN won't serve anything, says Germany

Berlin [Germany] September 23 (ANI): Heiko Maas, the foreign minister of Germany, on Wednesday opposed the Taliban's request to address the world leaders at the United Nations, saying that the "show by Afghanistan's new rulers would serve no purpose" at the forum. Maas' remarks came after the Taliban, who took...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Afghans dying at border as tensions intensify

Islamabad [Pakistan] September 24 (ANI): Amid tensions between the Taliban and Pakistan, Afghans are dying at Spin Boldak after Islamabad restricted entry at the key international intersection only to Pakistani or Kandahar identification cardholders. Earlier this month, a rush toward the entry checkpoint of the Pakistan border resulted in the...
WORLD
AFP

Sun, sand and stress: Unlikely lives of Afghan exiles in Albania

The resort has palm trees, sandy beaches and clear water. "I am physically here but my mind is in Afghanistan, in front of my mother, in front of my brother," Latifa Frotan, a 25-year-old women's rights activist who fled when the Taliban took over, tells AFP from the northern resort of Shengjin.
WORLD
AFP

France says UK's Johnson offered to 're-establish cooperation'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday that he wants to "re-establish cooperation", Macron's office said, amid a diplomatic crisis over a submarine contract with Australia. Macron told Johnson that "he is awaiting his proposals", his office said in a brief statement.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Latest: Turkey says US failing to help Afghan refugees

The Latest on the UN General Assembly:__UNITED NATIONS — After two decades in Afghanistan the United States should do more to help the country’s refugees, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in remarks aired Wednesday.Turkey hosts the world’s largest refugee population – some 4 million, mostly Syrians – and has warned that it cannot accept any more arrivals from Afghanistan.“Right now, the U.S. is failing to meet its obligations. We have more than 300,000 Afghan refugees and we will no longer be able to afford to welcome any more Afghan refugees in Turkey,” Erdogan said in a preview of...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

French ambassador returning to US after Biden and Macron call discussing Australian nuclear sub deal

Diplomatic relations between France and the United States are on the mend after presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron spoke for the first time since the trilateral AUKUS alliance was announced.The deal between the US, the UK and Australia sank France’s $60bn submarine contract, leading to the unprecedented recall of its ambassador from Washington.In a joint statement following the call on Wednesday, Mr Macron said the ambassador will return in the next week after Mr Biden reaffirmed his “on-going commitment” to France and Europe.The pair agreed to meet in person at the end of October, likely around the Group...
WORLD
AFP

French anger to test UN unity

UN chief Antonio Guterres has warned for years about the impact of divisions at the Security Council. - Anger vs. interests - The three Western nations on the Security Council have clashed before, notably with France's strident objections to the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, but during the Cold War and again in recent years they have largely been in lockstep.
WORLD
AFP

World powers agree at UN on inclusive Afghan government

The five permanent UN Security Council members found common ground Wednesday on Afghanistan with officials saying all the powers would press the Taliban to be more inclusive after their military takeover. China and Russia have described last month's Taliban victory as a defeat for the United States and moved to work with the insurgents, but no country has moved to recognize a government that includes international pariahs. The Security Council powers all want "a peaceful and stable Afghanistan where humanitarian aid can be distributed without problems and without discrimination," Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters after the meeting during the annual General Assembly. They seek "an Afghanistan where the rights of women and girl are respected, an Afghanistan that is not a sanctuary for terrorism, an Afghanistan with an inclusive government representing all sections of the population," he said.
WORLD
AFP

Macron walks domestic tightrope over US submarine deal

French President Emmanuel Macron's fury over the cancellation of a huge submarine contract is part of a bid to show strong leadership in the run-up to 2022 elections, but he needs to tread carefully to avoid tripping up, analysts say. France's unprecedented recall of its US and Australian ambassadors over the scuppering of its 31-billion-euro "deal of the century" to supply Australia with 12 submarines caught Washington and Canberra off guard. Nearly a week after the deal was torpedoed, Macron has not yet publicly commented on Australia's decision to ditch its French order for American nuclear-powered vessels as part of a new defence pact with the US and UK to counter a rising China. But while leaving it to Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to complain that France had been "stabbed in the back" by its friends, it was Macron who took the decision to bring home France's envoys.
WORLD
AFP

How France was blindsided by the Australia-US sub deal

In June this year, French leader Emmanuel Macron welcomed Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison to Paris, with concern about the two allies' troubled submarine contract high on his mind. In remarks made on the sunlit steps of the Elysee Palace, he turned to "dear Scott" as he called him and promised that France would "go further and faster, if possible" and "respond to Australian needs". While Macron sounded like a slightly anxious salesman worried about a client slipping away, Morrison didn't mention the landmark deal -- worth Aus$50 billion (31 billion euros, $36.5 billion) when it was signed in 2016. He said nothing in his public remarks about what is known as "the contract of the century" in France, which has since opened a giant rift in the Western alliance.
POLITICS
Fox News

Vietnamese Americans help Afghan refugees: 'We were them'

WESTMINSTER, Calif. – In the faces of Afghans desperate to leave their country after U.S. forces withdrew, Thuy Do sees her own family, decades earlier and thousands of miles away. A 39-year-old doctor in Seattle, Wash., Do remembers hearing how her parents sought to leave Saigon after Vietnam fell to...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Migrants die at Poland-Belarus border as outrage grows over humanitarian crisis

The first fatalities of migrants trying to enter the EU through Poland’s border with Belarus have been confirmed.With the dire situation facing migrants stranded at the Polish border becoming a national scandal over recent weeks, four deaths announced by the Polish authorities have cast the humanitarian crisis in an even more distressing light.“The bodies of three people who tried to cross the border illegally were found in the border region,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Monday.The Belarusian authorities, accused by neighbouring countries Poland, Latvia and Lithuania of shepherding migrants from the Middle East towards the borders of the...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Afghan envoys marooned abroad after Taliban's sudden return

Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Taliban's abrupt return to power has left hundreds of Afghan diplomats overseas in limbo: running out of money to keep missions operating, fearful for families back home and desperate to secure refuge abroad. The Islamist militant movement, which swiftly ousted Afghanistan's Western-backed government on Aug....
WORLD
Birmingham Star

First group of Afghans evacuees arrives in Japan

Tokyo [Japan], September 13 (ANI): The first group of Afghan evacuees has arrived in Japan to take refuge in the island nation. The evacuees were among around 10 Afghans who entered neighbouring Pakistan by land last week, Kyodo News reported. The four were local workers of the Japan International Cooperation...
AFGHANISTAN
TIME

The U.S. Turned Away Jewish Refugees in 1939. We Must Not Repeat History With Afghans Fleeing the Taliban

In May 1939, more than 900 Jewish refugees boarded the MS St. Louis in Hamburg , hoping to flee Nazi Germany for the relative safety of Cuba. Due to the restrictive immigrant quota system in the United States, they hoped to wait on the island until they were approved for entry into the U.S. Despite paying for landing permits in Cuba, they were prevented from disembarking and the ship set sail in search of sanctuary. For days, the St. Louis circled off the U.S. coast, with its passengers desperately hoping for asylum. When supplies ran low and the U.S. refused to make exceptions to its immigration policies, the St. Louis returned to Europe. More than 250 of its passengers were later killed during the Holocaust.
IMMIGRATION
IBTimes

Unaccompanied Afghan Evacuee Children In Qatar Limbo

The daily life of unaccompanied Afghan refugee children in Qatar is punctuated by recurring questions, "where are we going?" and "can I have some chips". About 200 uprooted young Afghans arrived in Doha aboard flights from Kabul in recent weeks and are being hosted at a reception centre, where they grapple with the trauma of their ordeals.
WORLD

